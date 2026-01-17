Gov. Abigail Spanberger Says She Will Stand By Hard-Working, Law-Abiding Immigrant Neighbors

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (sorry, PolitiBunny) gave her inaugural address on Saturday, and one of her biggest applause lines was when she pledged to stand by Virginia's "hard-working, law-abiding immigrant neighbors." We can get behind that, as long as what we consider to be "law-abiding immigrants" is the same thing Spanberger does. We doubt it, though. "We mean them too," she said when talking about citizens' neighbors.

No one is after Virginia or any other state's hard-working, law-abiding immigrant neighbors … it's the law-breaking, illegal aliens we're concerned with.

We all know what she meant.

The most passionate Spanberger got during her inaugural address was when she used a lot of liberal buzzwords to essentially say that she's going to fight the Trump admin to stop deportations. pic.twitter.com/wXZGT7MIhT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 17, 2026

They love the word neighbor because it circumvents the legality issue — Chad Mogger 🇺🇸 (@patriotmogger) January 17, 2026

Ahhh, the use of 'immigrant' so as to not distinguish illegal from legal. Oldest trick in the book. — Airborne (@abnheel) January 17, 2026

So what she's saying is that once ICE is done in Minnesota they need to head straight to Virginia. — Evil Ryan (@EvilRyanC) January 17, 2026

I hate every person who voted for her — Christina Van Patten (@CPatten58581) January 17, 2026

That's understandable.

Liberal women are the absolute worst. — 2A Life 🇺🇸 (@2A_Life_Gal) January 17, 2026

That's what they paid for. FAFO — Tuna (@tunamunna) January 17, 2026

So many Democratic governors want illegal alien criminals in their states. — mog (@moggingface) January 17, 2026

They don't want any illegal immigrants detained and deported, regardless of their rap sheet. They're just reflexively anti-ICE.

She is going to be horrible — Smitty (@smittybucs) January 17, 2026

Congratulations #Virginia your whole state will act like Loudon County. — b1joe 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 (@b1joe) January 17, 2026

RIP to Virginia — Rick Cruz (@PardonTheTweet) January 17, 2026

Always disheartening to see one of these cosplaying narcissists when their fantasy is realized. Of course it will end as an epic failure with blatant corruption, but for now she is high on her self-importance. Yuck. — Jake Barnes (@yossarian5000) January 17, 2026

She’s going to turn Virginia into Minnesota. — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) January 17, 2026

Can she possibly be worse than Gov. Tim Walz? We'll find out soon enough.

🚨 BREAKING: IMMEDIATELY after being sworn in as Virginia Governor, Abigail Spanberger repeals Glenn Youngkin’s order requiring law enforcement cooperate with immigration agents



You cooked yourselves, Virginia.



Criminals are going to ravage the state. pic.twitter.com/OL8Tm1YllK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 17, 2026

Shocking.

***

