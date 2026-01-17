VIP
Gov. Abigail Spanberger Says She Will Stand By Hard-Working, Law-Abiding Immigrant Neighbors

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on January 17, 2026
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (sorry, PolitiBunny) gave her inaugural address on Saturday, and one of her biggest applause lines was when she pledged to stand by Virginia's "hard-working, law-abiding immigrant neighbors." We can get behind that, as long as what we consider to be "law-abiding immigrants" is the same thing Spanberger does. We doubt it, though. "We mean them too," she said when talking about citizens' neighbors.

No one is after Virginia or any other state's hard-working, law-abiding immigrant neighbors … it's the law-breaking, illegal aliens we're concerned with.

We all know what she meant.

That's understandable.

They don't want any illegal immigrants detained and deported, regardless of their rap sheet. They're just reflexively anti-ICE.

Can she possibly be worse than Gov. Tim Walz? We'll find out soon enough.

Shocking.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIRGINIA

