Eric Swalwell Says That as Governor, He Will Revoke ICE Agents' Driver's Licenses

"Good luck walking to work, a**holes," is California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell's message to ICE agents in the state. Not only will he take away their driver's licenses, but he'll also prosecute them for battery, false imprisonment, and murder. Does he have a position on illegal aliens who murder in his state? Because there are more than a couple. Remember Kate Steinle? Swalwell doesn't.

Eric Swalwell answering a question on how the next governor of California will protect Californians from ICE.⁰⁰“They're going to lose their immunity. They're not going to be able to drive. I will take your driver's license. Good luck walking to work, assholes.” pic.twitter.com/dTbTN06xmB — Acyn (@Acyn) January 17, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Eric Swalwell announces if elected California Governor, he will REVOKE ICE agents’ drivers licenses



“They're gonna lose immunity. I will take your driver's license! Good luck walking to work, a*sholes!”



ARREST HIM if he targets ICE agents! pic.twitter.com/e6OKZBSqMB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 17, 2026

What a douche — S.C. Dad (@Jed1771564) January 17, 2026

That answer doesn’t scream “honorable” to me. — DoubleD (@DustinDavis104) January 17, 2026

Zero legal authority to do this. — NCPatriot2024 (@RSPRENGER2024) January 17, 2026

Eric Swalwell, the insurrectionist, doesn't have legal authority to revoke drivers licenses for federal agents. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) January 17, 2026

California is happy to hand out commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens, though.

I'd like to say he has no chance of being elected but it is California so..... — The Elephant in the Room (@elephant_23) January 17, 2026

What a stupid, stupid thing for Eric to say. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 17, 2026

This is just sad. — FortKnox (@_Fort_Knox) January 17, 2026

So if he’s elected governor he’ll also do symbolic things that have no effect on federal operations



Not news — DA Ronin (@DARonin4) January 17, 2026

This is actually an effective appeal to the Democrat Party voting base.

It reveals how Democrat Party voters are hostile to the rule of law and decent Americans who want to be safe from criminals. — David Hill (@DavidHi43655821) January 17, 2026

He might not have the authority, but if he keeps repeating it, the voters won't know that.

Low IQ people announce the dumbest, and often laughable, ideas. — Tread (@TreadRbanting69) January 17, 2026

This thug is a traitor an and insurrectionist. — Brayden Allen (@braydenaallen) January 17, 2026

Is this even real? — Christina71-1111 (@christinab9124) January 17, 2026

We had to play the clip to make sure. It was posted by Acyn, so you know he thought it was quality material.

