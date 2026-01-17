Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech...
Eric Swalwell Says That as Governor, He Will Revoke ICE Agents' Driver's Licenses

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 17, 2026
Twitter

"Good luck walking to work, a**holes," is California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell's message to ICE agents in the state. Not only will he take away their driver's licenses, but he'll also prosecute them for battery, false imprisonment, and murder. Does he have a position on illegal aliens who murder in his state? Because there are more than a couple. Remember Kate Steinle? Swalwell doesn't.

California is happy to hand out commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens, though.

He might not have the authority, but if he keeps repeating it, the voters won't know that.

We had to play the clip to make sure. It was posted by Acyn, so you know he thought it was quality material.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

