Department of War Intends to De-Woke Stars & Stripes

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The few times this editor has done a post on Stars & Stripes, he's been struck by how left-wing it is. President Donald Trump obviously had respect for the publication:

This goes back to 2021, but we published a post on a Nation of Islam follower who killed a Capitol Police officer with his car and attacked another with a knife before being gunned down. In true "austere religious scholar" fashion, here's how Stars & Stripes described the cop-killer:

What?

Now, the Department of War has announced that it's going to root the "woke" out of the publication.

The post continues:

… and adapt it to serve a new generation of service members.

Stars & Stripes will be custom-tailored to our warfighters. It will focus on warfighting, weapons systems, fitness, lethality, survivability, and ALL THINGS MILITARY. No more repurposed DC gossip columns; no more Associated Press reprints.

Stars & Stripes has a proud legacy of reporting news that’s important to our service members. The Department of War is committed to ensuring the outlet continues to reflect that proud legacy.

No more Associated Press reprints? That's a huge win right there.

***

MEDIA BIAS MILITARY WOKE DEPARTMENT OF WAR

