Wife, Family of Renee Good Hire Lawyer Who Represented George Floyd’s Family

Not Ben Crump?

The Left didn't get to see Minneapolis in flames again over the death of Renee Good, although they've been impatiently waiting for the next George Floyd to come along. Fortunately, cops are wearing bodycams now, and in most cases, they're showing the enormous restraint that law enforcement officers have.

Advertisement

There is a George Floyd connection, though. The Washington Post reports that the wife and family of Good have retained a lawyer who worked with Floyd's family.

A week after Renée Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer near her Minneapolis home, her partner, parents and four siblings have hired an attorney who represented the family of George Floyd to file a claim against federal officials. https://t.co/w2SiFAHi7o — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 14, 2026

The Washington Post reports:

On Wednesday, the Chicago-based law firm hired by Good’s family to represent them and her estate, Romanucci & Blandin, said her partner, parents and four siblings want “to honor her life with progress toward a kinder and more civil America.” Her family members “do not want her used as a political pawn, but rather as an agent of peace for all,” the law firm said in a statement. One of the firm’s founding partners, Antonio M. Romanucci, a civil rights lawyer, was among those who represented relatives of Floyd after he was killed in 2020 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. That legal team’s lawsuit against the city and the four officers involved resulted in a record $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family in 2021, the largest of its kind involving police misconduct.

Good's shooting was captured from many, many more angles, and reports that the ICE agent she tried to run down suffered a hip injury and internal bleeding have perhaps kept the rioters from destroying Minneapolis.

Good luck w that pic.twitter.com/n5huyIN5pA — BlackApple (@BlackApple) January 14, 2026

Her partner is going to be federally prosecuted for multiple felonies. Just watch — Nick (@NickPlaysCrypto) January 14, 2026

So that's what they decided to do with that big $1.5 million payout from GoFundMe? Is go after the big bucks? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) January 14, 2026

She's a domestic terrorist — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 14, 2026

Gotta make sure they get paid for orchestrating attempted murder of law enforcement! — dawon 🇺🇸 (@_imdawon) January 14, 2026

They're going to have a hard time when she's on video saying "drive baby, drive drive!" — lliw (@OliWilly) January 14, 2026

Grifters going to grift. — Laura Johnson (@LauraJo89865001) January 14, 2026

Oh course they have… — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) January 14, 2026

I’m sure that family was getting legal cold calls left and right.



Don’t let a tragedy go to waste I guess…. — TYLERNOL® (@TylerO_90) January 14, 2026

Advertisement

Maybe her personal video will be released in discovery. Might be interesting. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) January 14, 2026

Discovery will be a blast. It's not 2020 anymore. — Helen Crabtree 🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@merecitizen1913) January 14, 2026

Her partner is certainly going to need that lawyer. 😏 — Dr. Matthew Brock (@DrMatthewBrock) January 14, 2026

That's what a lot of people are thinking.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!