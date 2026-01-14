Governor Tim Walz Encouraged Residents to Stalk and Harass ICE While Agent Was...
Wife, Family of Renee Good Hire Lawyer Who Represented George Floyd’s Family

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on January 14, 2026
Not Ben Crump?

The Left didn't get to see Minneapolis in flames again over the death of Renee Good, although they've been impatiently waiting for the next George Floyd to come along. Fortunately, cops are wearing bodycams now, and in most cases, they're showing the enormous restraint that law enforcement officers have.

There is a George Floyd connection, though. The Washington Post reports that the wife and family of Good have retained a lawyer who worked with Floyd's family.

The Washington Post reports:

On Wednesday, the Chicago-based law firm hired by Good’s family to represent them and her estate, Romanucci & Blandin, said her partner, parents and four siblings want “to honor her life with progress toward a kinder and more civil America.” Her family members “do not want her used as a political pawn, but rather as an agent of peace for all,” the law firm said in a statement.

One of the firm’s founding partners, Antonio M. Romanucci, a civil rights lawyer, was among those who represented relatives of Floyd after he was killed in 2020 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. That legal team’s lawsuit against the city and the four officers involved resulted in a record $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family in 2021, the largest of its kind involving police misconduct.

Good's shooting was captured from many, many more angles, and reports that the ICE agent she tried to run down suffered a hip injury and internal bleeding have perhaps kept the rioters from destroying Minneapolis.

That's what a lot of people are thinking.

