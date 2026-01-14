TRIGGERED: Here's the Kind of Shrieking That ICE Agents Have to Put Up With All Day

David Frum Says Trump Allows Iranian Protesters to Die While Preparing to Kill...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on January 14, 2026
Twitchy

As we've said before, videos like these only go to show how much restraint law enforcement officers display every day. As long as you don't try running them over and hitting them with your car, they'll pretty much stand there and take all the abuse you can dish out. This woman managed to avoid profanities, but she made it through every talking point in the ICE Watch playbook. 

We had to hear it, so you do too.

And after all of that ranting, she still didn't get a name. She also has no idea who they took out of that car or why. It wouldn't matter to her if it were a Tren de Aragua child molester … ICE would still be the bad guys. These people don't want anyone deported.

Just imagine if she had a bullhorn.

They've been so brainwashed.

This editor asks this question all of the time, but how do people like this shrieking harpy just exist in society from day to day? How do they function around normal people?

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

