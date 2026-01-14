TRIGGERED: Here's the Kind of Shrieking That ICE Agents Have to Put Up With All Day

As we've said before, videos like these only go to show how much restraint law enforcement officers display every day. As long as you don't try running them over and hitting them with your car, they'll pretty much stand there and take all the abuse you can dish out. This woman managed to avoid profanities, but she made it through every talking point in the ICE Watch playbook.

We had to hear it, so you do too.

Lmaoooo the ICE agent trolling her at the end and saying "thank you for calling us at the ICE hotline, thank you for calling us" triggered the absolute heck out of her. pic.twitter.com/BzwIj7Ct6g — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) January 14, 2026

She starts shrieking like a banshee — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) January 14, 2026

Man that voice could geld a stallion.... — Saul Barchuska (@SHiggmon) January 15, 2026

Exactly what I’ve voted for — i cant say (@imstartingover1) January 14, 2026

Whackos have deemed themselves the final deciders as to who gets to “walk the face of the earth”. — HomeOfTheBrave (@TenneseeBrave) January 15, 2026

And after all of that ranting, she still didn't get a name. She also has no idea who they took out of that car or why. It wouldn't matter to her if it were a Tren de Aragua child molester … ICE would still be the bad guys. These people don't want anyone deported.

Haha, I think this actually happened in Charlotte NC if I remember correctly.



I have to say that every time I watch one of these videos, I am blown away by the calmness and restraint of the officers.



Someone is screaming at you calling you a terrorist and you are just calm.… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 15, 2026

Liberal white women are the enemy. They hate themselves and hate this country. — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) January 14, 2026

Just imagine if she had a bullhorn.

Mam this guy deserves a medal! This is awesome 🤣🤣🤣 — 🇺🇸JB MAGA 🇺🇸 (@JBMAGA03) January 14, 2026

Calm professionalism beats hysterics every time. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) January 14, 2026

We don’t pay him enough for that kind of patience! Ha — Dusty Cash (@TheDustyCash) January 15, 2026

That shrieking voice—why do they all sound alike ? — Frank (@rodriQuez) January 15, 2026

Did she say he should be expunged? 😆 — GenXPatriot68 (@GenXPatriot1968) January 15, 2026

Civic lesson: you don’t get to override federal law because you’re loud and bored. Border enforcement isn’t a vibe, it’s a job. Call again so they can log the tip and keep moving. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) January 14, 2026

"They took someone out of that car."

So this moron doesn't even know who the person is. And she doesn't care. — Brian G (@98CRuE6) January 14, 2026

They've been so brainwashed.

Her family needs to have her committed and get her some help. How can she hold a job? Is she around children? — PinkPlumeria (@PinkPlumeriaFL) January 15, 2026

Bros an upper middle class old white liberal woman is upset. We better give up our country to foreigners — gwalt (@gwalt17) January 15, 2026

This editor asks this question all of the time, but how do people like this shrieking harpy just exist in society from day to day? How do they function around normal people?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

