Illegal Tries to Ram His Way Out of ICE Vehicle Blockade; One Officer Hospitalized

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 14, 2026
Twitchy

We're not sure what this illegal alien's plan was, or how he managed to get a driver's license in Texas (if he did have one). He was blocked in from both the front and back by ICE vehicles, and he first thought he'd try to punch it in reverse and someone would escape. That plan didn't work out, so he shifted gears (literally) and decided to accelerate forward into the car blocking him. The ICE agent in that car reportedly was hospitalized with neck injuries. 

Yes, vehicles can be weaponized, and this is happening more frequently.

Or to a doctor's appointment. That what ICE Watch is apparently telling their "warriors" to claim.

Agreed. The escape plan was not well thought-out.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

