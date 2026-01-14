Illegal Tries to Ram His Way Out of ICE Vehicle Blockade; One Officer Hospitalized

We're not sure what this illegal alien's plan was, or how he managed to get a driver's license in Texas (if he did have one). He was blocked in from both the front and back by ICE vehicles, and he first thought he'd try to punch it in reverse and someone would escape. That plan didn't work out, so he shifted gears (literally) and decided to accelerate forward into the car blocking him. The ICE agent in that car reportedly was hospitalized with neck injuries.

Advertisement

Yesterday, in Texas, a criminal illegal alien tried to run over our officer — smashing vehicles and leaving one officer injured and sent to the hospital.



Thanks to politicians spewing dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric, this is becoming a daily occurrence. pic.twitter.com/reVHpDu5T3 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 14, 2026

Yes, vehicles can be weaponized, and this is happening more frequently.

Illegal alien caught on video trying to RAM ICE agents with a car.



This is what happens when Democrats demonize ICE agents and incite violence against them.pic.twitter.com/pIAhOSTnUF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 14, 2026

“Abolish ICE” turns into “ram the agents.” Who could’ve guessed. — legislation (@legislationpage) January 14, 2026

Incredible patience and bravery by these agents. Clearly dealing with a dangerous criminal. — Adam Oney (@oneystar) January 14, 2026

Politicians inciting this against ICE need to be jail. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 14, 2026

These politicians and news sources need to be held accountable — Shane Connor 🇺🇲 (@ShaneConnor) January 14, 2026

Arrest them for incitement. It's a slam dunk case. — Biden'smissingbrain (@jamesnoble57257) January 14, 2026

Legacy “news” will just say it’s another innocent peaceful protester scared out of their wits trying to escape arrest. — Mike (@angryoldfart990) January 14, 2026

Democrats gonna say he was scared and turned his wheels to get away.. — Ryan Talley (@realryantalley) January 14, 2026

He’s probably just trying to get to work. — Eduardo Whitecastle (@EduardoW62333) January 14, 2026

Or to a doctor's appointment. That what ICE Watch is apparently telling their "warriors" to claim.

That is attempted vehicular homicide at least twice. — MCRN🛡️🇺🇲 🇵🇱 🇭🇺 🇯🇵 كافر (@sux_okra) January 14, 2026

It's only going to get worse. — Gregory Daniel (@prettysweetkix) January 14, 2026

I’m sorry— must be very low IQ to think they could get away? Ummm you are literally boxed in.

Geez — Juliana the D (@Juliana_CHGO) January 14, 2026

How stupid.

I don’t care if you’re innocent or guilty of something, but to try to escape by ramming police cars is making matters worse for you. Damage your car and theirs plus the extra charges when there is no reasonable way to successfully flee, is pure stupidity! — Michael Wright (@mewrightnow) January 14, 2026

Agreed. The escape plan was not well thought-out.

They aren't sending their best drivers. — Ministry of Silly Walks (@silly_ministry) January 14, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.