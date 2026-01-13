NYT: MN Prosecutors Resign After Push to Investigate Renee Good’s Wife
Vigil Held for Father of Two Killed by Off-Duty ICE Agent

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 13, 2026
ABC 7 has put together a very touching piece about the shooting death of a father of two by an off-duty police officer. We learned from a liberal boomer that shooting your gun into the air to celebrate New Year's is a very common American tradition. Apparently, so is refusing to drop your weapon when ordered to by an off-duty ICE agent.

That 80-year-old activist drove 20 whole miles and skipped an anti-ICE protest so she could be at the candlelight vigil for Keith Porter Jr. Ben Crump says he will continue to stand with the Porter family "until there is justice, transparency, and answers."

Tim Pulliam reports for ABC 7 Eyewitness News:

Advocates say Porter had been firing the gun into the air as a way of observing the holiday -- a practice routinely condemned by law enforcement officials.

"Yes, it was illegal, but at the end of the day, it's an American tradition," said organizer Najee Ali, the director of Project Islamic Hope.

Judy Vaughan, who attended the vigil, echoed that sentiment, saying celebratory gunfire has occurred for decades.

"I'm 80 years old. It's happened as long as I can remember. That's one of the things that happens - people shoot guns as part of fireworks in celebration of the New Year," Vaughan said.

DHS says the agent ordered Porter to put down the weapon and, when he did not comply, the off-duty officer fired his service weapon. The agency claims Porter fired three rounds at the agent before he died.

Oh.

Guaranteed, 100 percent. Also, notice how they say that Porter was carrying a long rifle, not an "assault weapon."

In this editor's hometown, a 14-year-old  girl suffered life-altering injuries after being struck by a bullet that had been fired into the air and landed directly on her head. Maybe it's not such a good idea, as much as the grandmother thinks it's an American tradition.

Editor's Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

