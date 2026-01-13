Vigil Held for Father of Two Killed by Off-Duty ICE Agent

ABC 7 has put together a very touching piece about the shooting death of a father of two by an off-duty police officer. We learned from a liberal boomer that shooting your gun into the air to celebrate New Year's is a very common American tradition. Apparently, so is refusing to drop your weapon when ordered to by an off-duty ICE agent.

That 80-year-old activist drove 20 whole miles and skipped an anti-ICE protest so she could be at the candlelight vigil for Keith Porter Jr. Ben Crump says he will continue to stand with the Porter family "until there is justice, transparency, and answers."

Keith Porter Jr. was a father of two, a son, and a brother whose life was stolen by an off-duty ICE agent. His family gathered in grief demanding the truth. We will continue to stand with Keith Porter Jr.’s family until there is justice, transparency, and answers. pic.twitter.com/7k5AG5PNE8 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 12, 2026

My favorite part of this video is when his own family members admit that Keith Porter Jr. was firing a rifle into the air and then pointed it at the ICE agent. https://t.co/OPy7hbiP24 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 13, 2026

Tim Pulliam reports for ABC 7 Eyewitness News:

Advocates say Porter had been firing the gun into the air as a way of observing the holiday -- a practice routinely condemned by law enforcement officials. "Yes, it was illegal, but at the end of the day, it's an American tradition," said organizer Najee Ali, the director of Project Islamic Hope. Judy Vaughan, who attended the vigil, echoed that sentiment, saying celebratory gunfire has occurred for decades. "I'm 80 years old. It's happened as long as I can remember. That's one of the things that happens - people shoot guns as part of fireworks in celebration of the New Year," Vaughan said. DHS says the agent ordered Porter to put down the weapon and, when he did not comply, the off-duty officer fired his service weapon. The agency claims Porter fired three rounds at the agent before he died.

Oh.

They will retract that statement and claim he never had a weapon. — MemesOfTruth 🇺🇸 (@TheMemesOfTruth) January 13, 2026

He said "I'm not mad at you." They aren't allowed to shoot him after that. — Rusty Waters (@RuztyWaterz) January 13, 2026

The way they phrase shooting a gun in the air as "observing the holiday" like he was going to church on Christmas or such. And the old lady talking like its just a normal thing we all do on New Year's Eve. The gaslighting is exhausting. — Daniel Larson (@DanielLars40738) January 13, 2026

So you can fire a weapon into the air with real bullets because it’s a New Year’s celebration and then when the officer asks you to put your gun down, you don’t comply and he takes three shots at the officer and now it’s the officer’s fault? people live in an alternate reality. — mhq65 Psalm 27:1 (@mhq65) January 13, 2026

He had just dropped his kids off at school. — JSParker (@jsparker31) January 13, 2026

I would bet my soul this Libtard granny who supports black criminals firing off guns in the middle of LA, also wants the government to confiscate everyone's guns. pic.twitter.com/IwbveYprd8 — Woodland Frogg (@ChinggisFroggJr) January 13, 2026

Guaranteed, 100 percent. Also, notice how they say that Porter was carrying a long rifle, not an "assault weapon."

This leftist loon says it's "tradition" to fire guns in the air to celebrate holidays.

Those bullets can go anywhere and gravity brings them back down.

Is she dense? pic.twitter.com/H4mllrDhqg — Suzanne (@MayKelly) January 13, 2026

In this editor's hometown, a 14-year-old girl suffered life-altering injuries after being struck by a bullet that had been fired into the air and landed directly on her head. Maybe it's not such a good idea, as much as the grandmother thinks it's an American tradition.

