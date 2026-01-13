Don Lemon Asks If This Is What You Voted For, MAGA, You 'F**king Idiots'

Count Don Lemon among those who don't want to see anyone deported, no matter if they're murderers or child rapists or fentanyl dealers. Last October, Lemon told non-whites to "get a gun for when they go knockin' on your door." In his latest episode, Lemon calls you ICE goons and federal agents "common terrorists."

Lemon asks, foolishly, if this is what MAGA voted for, and if you did, you're a "cruel, heartless bastard."

So be it. It is what we voted for. Lemon didn't say a word when President Barack Obama was deporting record numbers of illegal immigrants. But now the Democratic position is not to do anything about illegal immigration. Just abolish ICE and let illegals continue to live here illegally. They're not hurting anybody, right? They're our neighbors.

Language warning:

Don Lemon SLAMS conservatives who voted for mass deportations..



“Is this what you voted for MAGA, you fcking idiots…” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DSrAWwlAqS — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 13, 2026

Maybe Lemon didn't look at the electoral map, where all seven swing states flipped red, and Donald Trump won the popular vote. More than 77 million people voted for Trump, knowing full well he was promising mass deportations. If Kamala Harris had won, the border would be wide open still, and millions of illegals would be pouring in, unvetted. Americans made it very clear they did not want that.

Yeah, I did and guess what so did the Democrats during democratic presidencies, where ICE was doing record number deportations. — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐟 (@TheCrypticWolf) January 13, 2026

Yup



a MAJORITY of Americans voted for this. — Steven Coster (@Hobartneck) January 13, 2026

Yes this is absolutely what I voted for 😂 get over it 🤷🏻‍♂️ — JuiceyJay732🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@US_Bandit4547) January 13, 2026

Yes soy boy. This is what I voted for. 🫡 — Joseph Swanson (@JosephSwan68860) January 13, 2026

That's a reason why I voted for Pres Trump, that and the economy both of which were horrible under Biden-Harris. — TerryPrentice (@Terry1667064) January 13, 2026

Yes, yes we did.



The left never thought anyone would call their bluff and do this.



They were counting on choking the whole immigration system and get mass amnesty out of their efforts. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) January 13, 2026

Exactly.

Actually, this was one of my main concerns about what was happening to our country. — Sherice (@Sherice0799) January 13, 2026

You and 77 million others.

Exactly what I voted for, I’ll do it again. — Brendon (@brendonmh97) January 13, 2026

Absolutely — Gif And Let Die l𓁹 𓁹l (@jcvsqz) January 13, 2026

Yes, we voted for this. Too bad we can't send you somewhere else too. — Thomas of House Paine (@mcknown_) January 13, 2026

Illegal immigration was a major issue in the 2024 elections. So, yes, it's what we voted for. Cry more.

And consider that those "ICE goons" might not be "common terrorists" if trained agitators like ICE Watch "warrior" Renee Good weren't interfering with ICE operations across the country. That's where the chaos and violence are coming from. Get out of the way, let ICE do its job, and follow the law. Illegals were given plenty of time to self-deport through the CBP Home app, complete with a free plane ticket and $1,000 cash.

What did Lemon vote for? For criminal illegals to be left alone to commit more crimes?

