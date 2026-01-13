VIP
Lee Zeldin Calls Out the Gaslighting New York Times For Fake Story About...
Leftist PA Brags About $200K and Degree — ICE Hero Responds: High School...
Crying Woman Shaves Her Head to Protest Shooting of 'Renee Cook'
Apartment Manager Arrested for Voting Multiple Times by Filing Ballots for Former Tenants
Justice Alito Corners ACLU: 'What Is a Man or Woman?' — They Had...
Dashcam Video Shows Anti-ICE Agitator Being 'Run Over' by Police
OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant...
Pete Hegseth's Response to Mark Kelly Whining About 'Finding Out' (After He Eff'd...
WHOA: Epstein Files MUST Be DAMNING for Bill and Hillary Clinton to Ditch...
CNN Pours Cold Water on Pathetic Anti-ICE Lawsuit
Chain-Wearing Skeeze I've Never Heard of Made the Dumbest Comparison Between ICE and...
Jessica Tarlov Jumps in the Renee Good DEBATE Because Gawd Knows She Can't...
People Magazine Allows Woke, Mouth-Breathing She/Her to Turn Scott Adams' Obit Into HATE-F...
Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks...

Don Lemon Asks If This Is What You Voted For, MAGA, You 'F**king Idiots'

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 13, 2026
Don Lemon Show

Count Don Lemon among those who don't want to see anyone deported, no matter if they're murderers or child rapists or fentanyl dealers. Last October, Lemon told non-whites to "get a gun for when they go knockin' on your door." In his latest episode, Lemon calls you ICE goons and federal agents "common terrorists."

Lemon asks, foolishly, if this is what MAGA voted for, and if you did, you're a "cruel, heartless bastard."

So be it. It is what we voted for. Lemon didn't say a word when President Barack Obama was deporting record numbers of illegal immigrants. But now the Democratic position is not to do anything about illegal immigration. Just abolish ICE and let illegals continue to live here illegally. They're not hurting anybody, right? They're our neighbors.

Language warning:

Maybe Lemon didn't look at the electoral map, where all seven swing states flipped red, and Donald Trump won the popular vote. More than 77 million people voted for Trump, knowing full well he was promising mass deportations. If Kamala Harris had won, the border would be wide open still, and millions of illegals would be pouring in, unvetted. Americans made it very clear they did not want that.

Exactly.

You and 77 million others.

Illegal immigration was a major issue in the 2024 elections. So, yes, it's what we voted for. Cry more.

And consider that those "ICE goons" might not be "common terrorists" if trained agitators like ICE Watch "warrior" Renee Good weren't interfering with ICE operations across the country. That's where the chaos and violence are coming from. Get out of the way, let ICE do its job, and follow the law. Illegals were given plenty of time to self-deport through the CBP Home app, complete with a free plane ticket and $1,000 cash. 

What did Lemon vote for? For criminal illegals to be left alone to commit more crimes?

***

