Crying Woman Shaves Her Head to Protest Shooting of 'Renee Cook'

We've done several posts about women protesting the election of Donald Trump. Some shaved their heads for no good reason, while others had their hair cut short or dyed black after his election.

Advertisement

This woman isn't protesting President Trump directly. She's shaving her head after watching "Renee Cook" get "brutally gunned down by ICE." She writes, "I'm sick of feeling hopeless and like there's nothing I can do so here's my peaceful protest."

She was better off feeling hopeless and doing nothing. This doesn't change anything, except her looks.

And yes, we spotted the nose piercing.

BREAKING - A white liberal woman is being absolutely humiliated online after going bald for Renee Good, but she couldn’t even bother to look up her name before cutting off her hair and posting it because she completely got it wrong, calling her Renee Cook. pic.twitter.com/Q8EKZ3VzN5 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 13, 2026

Didn’t these liberals do the same thing when President Trump won the election? — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) January 13, 2026

Yeah, a lot of them did. One nutjob even suggested that women who voted against Trump in 2024 get some matching tattoo so they could identify each other.

If she really cared she’d shave off her eyebrows as well. — Jack Scarizzy (@JackScarizzy) January 13, 2026

I know we see the phrase “liberalism is a mental illness” all the time but I believe it’s absolutely true. — 🇺🇸April🇺🇸 (@AprilNicoleinVA) January 13, 2026

More proof liberalism equates mental illness. Severe mental illness. — FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) January 13, 2026

The level of brainwashing that is required to treat Renee Good (is what was meant below) as a martyr or someone to honor is utterly ridiculous. She FAFO'd her life away and you have these brain damaged leftists who see it as something to either emulate or virtue signal about.… — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) January 13, 2026

Maybe this is a reminder that activism isn’t about optics or gestures it’s about understanding the people and causes you’re supporting. Doing your homework matters. — Big B😈 (@Orev_a) January 13, 2026

Performance for the sake of performance. The epitome of virtue signaling. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 13, 2026

She had me at nose ring — The Unbound (@CivicsUnbound) January 13, 2026

Well that changed my mind! Not really I’m just laughing at her like a normal person — D. Brandon Right (@DBrandonRight1) January 13, 2026

Powerful. That’s going to make a difference. Very brave. — M͓̽anny (@sha256manny) January 13, 2026

Performative insanity. — RustySpinner (@InstructorRight) January 13, 2026

This accomplishes absolutely nothing, but at least she did something to remember Renee Cook, whoever that is.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.