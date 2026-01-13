Crying Woman Shaves Her Head to Protest Shooting of 'Renee Cook'

Apartment Manager Arrested for Voting Multiple Times by Filing Ballots for Former Tenants
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 13, 2026
Twitchy/Sam J.

We've done several posts about women protesting the election of Donald Trump. Some shaved their heads for no good reason, while others had their hair cut short or dyed black after his election. 

This woman isn't protesting President Trump directly. She's shaving her head after watching "Renee Cook" get "brutally gunned down by ICE." She writes, "I'm sick of feeling hopeless and like there's nothing I can do so here's my peaceful protest."

She was better off feeling hopeless and doing nothing. This doesn't change anything, except her looks.

And yes, we spotted the nose piercing.

Yeah, a lot of them did. One nutjob even suggested that women who voted against Trump in 2024 get some matching tattoo so they could identify each other.

OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good
Grateful Calvin
This accomplishes absolutely nothing, but at least she did something to remember Renee Cook, whoever that is.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

ICE MENTAL HEALTH

