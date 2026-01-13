VIP
Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill Banning Presidents From Naming Buildings After Themselves

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 13, 2026
Here's some critical, breaking news that has nothing to do with the fatal shooting in Minnesota, or even ICE. Sen. Bernie Sanders and some of his colleagues have introduced a bill that would ban sitting presidents from naming buildings after themselves. We don't know if that would be retroactive to the Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, but we know that's the inspiration for this important piece of legislation.

"Something dictators have done."

Morons like Rep. Eric Swalwell have said the next Democratic presidential nominee must promise to take Trump's name off the building as well as demolish the new $300 million ballroom.

They should take Trump's name off the Kennedy Center on the condition that they undo all of the repairs and renovations he oversaw as chairman.

Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS DONALD TRUMP

