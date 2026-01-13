Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill Banning Presidents From Naming Buildings After Themselves

Here's some critical, breaking news that has nothing to do with the fatal shooting in Minnesota, or even ICE. Sen. Bernie Sanders and some of his colleagues have introduced a bill that would ban sitting presidents from naming buildings after themselves. We don't know if that would be retroactive to the Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, but we know that's the inspiration for this important piece of legislation.

President Trump is rapidly moving this country toward authoritarianism.



Part of that is creating the myth of the “Great Leader” by naming public buildings after himself — something dictators have done.



Today I introduced a bill with @ChrisVanHollen & @Sen_Alsobrooks to stop it. pic.twitter.com/9Lj9hqlaq5 — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 13, 2026

"Something dictators have done."

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders and other Senators have introduced a bill to ban sitting presidents from naming buildings after themselves. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 13, 2026

perfect, focused on the important things. — Mike Khristo (@MikeKhristo) January 13, 2026

“And I would have gotten away with it too,

if it weren’t for you meddling senators” pic.twitter.com/bpmZIpVuG2 — Tenacious (@TenaciousBit) January 13, 2026

How about going after the fraud? Do we really care about names of buildings, they can always be renamed later. — Lucidvein (@Lucidvein) January 13, 2026

Morons like Rep. Eric Swalwell have said the next Democratic presidential nominee must promise to take Trump's name off the building as well as demolish the new $300 million ballroom.

Bernie Sanders yet again proving that we are not a serious people. — AP on 𝕏 (@AntiPar2ival) January 13, 2026

This is one of the most important, impactful bills of our generation. Those named buildings have done more devastation to America than anything in our history. — Rick Dickson🇺🇸 (@rickdicksonreal) January 13, 2026

Glad they are taking on the biggest problems, first. — Make Me King (@Jeffro_Metal) January 13, 2026

Most pathetic people on earth — Your Mom (@AFKHuckleBerry) January 13, 2026

They should take Trump's name off the Kennedy Center on the condition that they undo all of the repairs and renovations he oversaw as chairman.

