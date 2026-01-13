Apartment Manager Arrested for Voting Multiple Times by Filing Ballots for Former Tenants

That thing that never happens — election fraud — is happening again.

Washington is one of eight states that mails a ballot to every household that's registered to vote; citizens don't even have to request absentee ballots … the ballots just show up in their mailbox. If that's not ripe for fraud, we don't know what is.

An apartment manager in Washington was mailed ballots for former tenants and decided to fill them out and turn them in. It was just a handful, but how many people have done this and not been caught?

BREAKING: Building manager arrested for voting MULTIPLE times in 2024 by filling ballots… "for former tenants"



These fraudulent mail-ins COUNTED



Her name: Esperanza Contreras pic.twitter.com/UwJD8i5baF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 12, 2026

The thing that never happens happened again.



Pass the SAVE Act. https://t.co/VkZ9fTWOLa — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 12, 2026

Ban mail in ballots — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 12, 2026

Voter fraud is real. Anyone saying it’s not is LYING. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) January 12, 2026

It's literally everywhere.



Everyone needs to understand we only KNOW publicly about the few instances of it being caught. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 12, 2026

You won’t hear a single Democrat politician condemn this blatant voter fraud. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 12, 2026

That’s odd, I could have sworn that this was impossible. — Brian | Life & DePIN (@DePIN_Crypto) January 12, 2026

They do this with all current and former homeless registrations in Santa Monica and Los Angeles. — Derrick Townsend #DT4SM (@Derrick_NOLA) January 12, 2026

Its going on at all the aasisted living facilities too. — Kimberly Johnson (@Kimberlyj777) January 13, 2026

Especially at assisted living facilities.

All of these discoveries are fine and well.

But until we require in person voting with valid ID, it will change nothing.



This info exists in our own little bubble. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) January 12, 2026

Show up at your polling place on Election Day and bring a photo ID, with an exception for service members based overseas.

Democrats in states with ballots automatically mailed out to every registered voter insist that they've been voting by mail for years and the system works just fine. It works just fine for them.

If it happened for one location, you can bet it happened at several others. — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐟 (@TheCrypticWolf) January 12, 2026

More than several.

