Apartment Manager Arrested for Voting Multiple Times by Filing Ballots for Former Tenants

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on January 13, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

That thing that never happens — election fraud — is happening again. 

Washington is one of eight states that mails a ballot to every household that's registered to vote; citizens don't even have to request absentee ballots … the ballots just show up in their mailbox. If that's not ripe for fraud, we don't know what is.

An apartment manager in Washington was mailed ballots for former tenants and decided to fill them out and turn them in. It was just a handful, but how many people have done this and not been caught?

Especially at assisted living facilities. 

Show up at your polling place on Election Day and bring a photo ID, with an exception for service members based overseas.

Democrats in states with ballots automatically mailed out to every registered voter insist that they've been voting by mail for years and the system works just fine. It works just fine for them.

More than several.

***

