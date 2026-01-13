Apartment Manager Arrested for Voting Multiple Times by Filing Ballots for Former Tenants

That thing that never happens — election fraud — is happening again.
Washington is one of eight states that mails a ballot to every household that's registered to vote; citizens don't even have to request absentee ballots … the ballots just show up in their mailbox. If that's not ripe for fraud, we don't know what is.
An apartment manager in Washington was mailed ballots for former tenants and decided to fill them out and turn them in. It was just a handful, but how many people have done this and not been caught?
BREAKING: Building manager arrested for voting MULTIPLE times in 2024 by filling ballots… "for former tenants"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 12, 2026
These fraudulent mail-ins COUNTED
Her name: Esperanza Contreras pic.twitter.com/UwJD8i5baF
The thing that never happens happened again.— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 12, 2026
Pass the SAVE Act. https://t.co/VkZ9fTWOLa
Ban mail in ballots— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 12, 2026
Voter fraud is real. Anyone saying it’s not is LYING.— Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) January 12, 2026
It's literally everywhere.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 12, 2026
Everyone needs to understand we only KNOW publicly about the few instances of it being caught.
You won’t hear a single Democrat politician condemn this blatant voter fraud.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 12, 2026
That’s odd, I could have sworn that this was impossible.— Brian | Life & DePIN (@DePIN_Crypto) January 12, 2026
They do this with all current and former homeless registrations in Santa Monica and Los Angeles.— Derrick Townsend #DT4SM (@Derrick_NOLA) January 12, 2026
Its going on at all the aasisted living facilities too.— Kimberly Johnson (@Kimberlyj777) January 13, 2026
Especially at assisted living facilities.
All of these discoveries are fine and well.— Webmiester (@Webmiester) January 12, 2026
But until we require in person voting with valid ID, it will change nothing.
This info exists in our own little bubble.
Show up at your polling place on Election Day and bring a photo ID, with an exception for service members based overseas.
Democrats in states with ballots automatically mailed out to every registered voter insist that they've been voting by mail for years and the system works just fine. It works just fine for them.
If it happened for one location, you can bet it happened at several others.— 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐟 (@TheCrypticWolf) January 12, 2026
More than several.
