Hot Take: ICE Has No Jurisdiction Over US Citizens and Cannot Arrest Them

Here's some satisfying footage of ICE smashing the window of a car and grabbing an agitator who'd been using GPS to track and surround ICE agents.

NOW: ICE Agents SMASH the window of an activists car, pull him out and detain him as protesters confront the federal agents on the streets in Southside Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/zpMRjjfzhv — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 11, 2026

I could watch these all day long. — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) January 11, 2026

Lock the activist up for years. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 11, 2026

Someone suggested that ICE should entice leftists to break the law so they can peacefully arrest them over and over again until they're all in prison.

i actually wonder if the optimal approach to use of ICE is to send them out to entice leftists to break the law and then peacefully arrest leftists over and over again until leftists stop doing that because theyre all in federal prisons https://t.co/BTDSO9x6OB — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) January 11, 2026

There's only one problem with that plan: it's illegal for ICE to arrest U.S. citizens because they have no jurisdiction.

They have never arrested anyone peacefully. And it is illegal for them to arrest US citizens, over whom they have no jurisdiction. — Brett Glass - WY7BG (@brettglass) January 11, 2026

ICE has never arrested anyone peacefully because the people they're arresting are far from peaceful.

And, of course, you can expect the usual denials of this by Trump sycophants and bots. — Brett Glass - WY7BG (@brettglass) January 11, 2026

This is incorrect. You are going to get people hurt with this misinformation.



ICE can arrest citizens for interference with their operations under 18 U.S.C. § 111 and related statutes. Physically blocking ICE vehicles with your own, for instance. — John Carney (@carney) January 11, 2026

8 USC 1357(5) makes it completely legal for an ICE agent to arrest a US citizen committing a crime against the US in their presence. pic.twitter.com/fBiTpQJC1q — cascadian realism fan 🌲 (@realism_fan) January 11, 2026

You are wrong and this misinformation emboldens and endangers people. — stevemur (@stevemur) January 12, 2026

It’s amazing how you believe this is actually true. — OptimisticSkeptic 🚁 (@SkepticOptimal) January 11, 2026

I am still regularly seeing people assert things that simply are not true, and it's gonna get someone else killed. ICE can and will lawfully arrest you if you harass and impede them. https://t.co/oKYPkkTwP5 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 11, 2026

18 USC 111. ICE absolutely can arrest or detain US citizens — TJVan (@w2d9qwybyr) January 11, 2026

"No jurisdiction"? Even if you'd tried, you could not be more wrong. — Lopez Bees (@LopezBees) January 11, 2026

It's best not to take legal advice from an article that you found online especially when in the article itself it states that it is not meant to be taken as legal advice. — Teresa Lowell (@LowellTeresa) January 11, 2026

I mean, if you attack law enforcement officers on the advice of random Twitter accounts, it's tough to feel sorry for you. — ObamaSucksAnus (@realObamaSucks) January 12, 2026

This is the playbook. Radicalize individuals with propaganda that will get them killed. Praise them as martyrs for the cause which in turn radicalizes more. Rinse and repeat. — Steven Peña (@steven_pena) January 12, 2026

Harass? No.



Impede? Yes. — Mary Lou (@MaryLouGrier1) January 12, 2026

Besides being wrong, the peacefulness of any arrest is solely at the discretion of the person being arrested. — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) January 12, 2026

Exactly our point.

They’re federal officers, brainiac. They have jurisdiction pursuant to performing their lawful duties, which includes arresting citizens who impede or otherwise interfere in said performance. This isn’t rocket science. — MLE (@TroutMle) January 12, 2026

Why do you think they have no jurisdiction? Did you read this somewhere? — Uncle Junior (@KeithKler) January 11, 2026

As a matter of fact, he did. He read it on allaboutlawyer.com, and you should too.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

