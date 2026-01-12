Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of...
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in...
'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets...
Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man...
VIP
From MSNBC Flop to Georgetown Fellow: Mehdi Hasan Lands Qatari-Backed Gig
Hot Take: ICE Has No Jurisdiction Over US Citizens and Cannot Arrest Them
Bill Kristol: ‘MAGA Types’ a Half Century Ago Denounced ‘Agitators’ Giving Bull Connor...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Elon Musk 'One of the Dumbest People on Earth'
VP of Saint Paul City Council Organizing Grocery Runs for Illegals So They...
LA Times: Billionaires Flee State When It Asks for ‘A Little Something Back’
Law Prof Claims Minnesota Is a ‘Separate, Sovereign’ Entity Entitled to Enforce Its...
Kristi Noem Calls on Jake Tapper to Call Out the Rhetoric of Jacob...
Lee Zeldin and Richard Grenell Call 'Fake News' on the NY Times for...
RFK Delivered More Vaccine Clarity Than We Could've Ever Hoped for

David Frum: The Minneapolis Shooting Was a MAGA Version of a Third-World Honor Killing

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 12, 2026
Twitter

First, we have Bill Kristol telling us about the actions of "MAGA-type" Republicans a half-century ago, and now we have David Frum telling us that the shooting of ICE Watch warrior Renee Good was "a MAGA version of a Third-World honor killing." We have absolutely no idea what that's supposed to mean, so we'll have to take a peek at The Atlantic to get the gist. It seems that what has Frum so butthurt is that Vice President JD Vance "accused her of intentionally attacking a federal agent with her car," as seen on the video.

Advertisement

Frum writes:

The ICE agent who killed Good is Trump’s second-term Kyle Rittenhouse. Of course the agent could have walked away and left everyone unharmed. By law, perhaps he should have walked away: It’s generally illegal for a law-enforcement officer to kill a civilian seeking to escape, more so if the civilian is unarmed, and even more so if the civilian is not a criminal suspect of any kind. But letting protesters drive off unscathed, without punishing them for their disrespect, would let them “get away with it.” And that would be an intolerable affront to the MAGA vision of who must submit to whom.

This is how we arrive at a moment when the country’s highest-ranking officials are endorsing a lethal shooting on the basis of claims refuted by the evidence. Failure to heed the MAGA campaign to redistribute respect is insolence punishable by death.

First, take another look at the evidence. Perhaps the ICE agent walked away only because he didn't allow himself to be run over by a trained agitator in an SUV. If Good had had her way, he wouldn't have walked away.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement

We read the whole thing and still don't get the analogy to a Third-World honor killing. A way to understand the Minneapolis shooting is that a trained agitator tried to run down an ICE agent, and wasn't going to allow that to happen.

*** 

Tags:

ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in a Hurry
Doug P.
'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets Ratio'd Big Time
justmindy
Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of the Government
Brett T.
Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man Blocking Vehicle
justmindy
Hot Take: ICE Has No Jurisdiction Over US Citizens and Cannot Arrest Them
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement