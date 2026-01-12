David Frum: The Minneapolis Shooting Was a MAGA Version of a Third-World Honor Killing

First, we have Bill Kristol telling us about the actions of "MAGA-type" Republicans a half-century ago, and now we have David Frum telling us that the shooting of ICE Watch warrior Renee Good was "a MAGA version of a Third-World honor killing." We have absolutely no idea what that's supposed to mean, so we'll have to take a peek at The Atlantic to get the gist. It seems that what has Frum so butthurt is that Vice President JD Vance "accused her of intentionally attacking a federal agent with her car," as seen on the video.

Frum writes:

The ICE agent who killed Good is Trump’s second-term Kyle Rittenhouse. Of course the agent could have walked away and left everyone unharmed. By law, perhaps he should have walked away: It’s generally illegal for a law-enforcement officer to kill a civilian seeking to escape, more so if the civilian is unarmed, and even more so if the civilian is not a criminal suspect of any kind. But letting protesters drive off unscathed, without punishing them for their disrespect, would let them “get away with it.” And that would be an intolerable affront to the MAGA vision of who must submit to whom. … This is how we arrive at a moment when the country’s highest-ranking officials are endorsing a lethal shooting on the basis of claims refuted by the evidence. Failure to heed the MAGA campaign to redistribute respect is insolence punishable by death.

First, take another look at the evidence. Perhaps the ICE agent walked away only because he didn't allow himself to be run over by a trained agitator in an SUV. If Good had had her way, he wouldn't have walked away.

The officer didn't seek out the woman to kill her. He responded, perhaps imperfectly, to a threat. That's nothing like an honor killing.



We read the whole thing and still don't get the analogy to a Third-World honor killing. A way to understand the Minneapolis shooting is that a trained agitator tried to run down an ICE agent, and wasn't going to allow that to happen.

