Bill Kristol: ‘MAGA Types’ a Half Century Ago Denounced ‘Agitators’ Giving Bull Connor a Hard Time

We had thought that MAGA was something that had originated with Donald Trump's first run for president. People like Bill Kristol, who have encouraged Americans to vote Democrat straight down the ticket, believe there are the bad MAGA Republicans and the good "normal" Republicans who don't hesitate to side with the Democrats in Congress in an effort to be bipartisan.

What we didn't know was that 50 years ago, there were "MAGA-type" Republicans. Kristol's been around enough to see into the minds of these MAGA-type Republicans and believes they would have denounced as "agitators" those who were causing trouble for poor Bull Connor and his men.

I'm struck by MAGA pearl-clutching for the poor ICE and CBP agents allegedly threatened by peaceful citizens trying to monitor and limit their lawlessness. A half century ago MAGA types denounced the trouble "outside agitators" were causing for poor Bull Connor and his men. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 11, 2026

"Peaceful citizens" who actually take on the mantle of ICE Watch "warriors" and train to obstruct federal law enforcement operations. They certainly sound like "outside agitators" to us, no quotation marks necessary.

And Bull Connor? What?

"a half century ago"..."MAGA types"



Hmmm... — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 12, 2026

Is this a parody account? — Ole Dad (@TheOleDad) January 12, 2026

Bull Connor was a Democrat. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) January 12, 2026

Those were democrats. Bull Connor was a democrat. — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) January 11, 2026

Did not know that Bull Connor was the spiritual founding father of MAGA; Willie Mays thought Bull was excitable and that about said it all. One should never stop learning in life. — David Norton (@DavidNorto52625) January 11, 2026

A half century ago was 1976 and Bull Connor had been dead for years. — Dave Blood is Dead (@ElminsterD) January 12, 2026

The proper analogy to fifty years ago is your side ignoring, nay, actively undermining the law and refusal to assist federal law enforcement efforts. — James Kane (@jaskane) January 12, 2026

Monitor fine. Impede, no. — Ivory Bill (@Genterline) January 11, 2026

Monitoring is good. But they are impeding. That's a violation of federal law. — DeepSteak (@DeepSteakEater) January 11, 2026

It’s illegal for people to interfere with or impede any federal agent in the performance of their job duties.



So people can “monitor” all they want. But when they seek to “limit”, they have officially crossedinto criminality.



And it’s been a federal crime for a long time. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) January 11, 2026

You're one of the locals grumbling about the feds doing their job, I mean agitating from outside. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 12, 2026

Says the pearliest of pearl clutchers — Kim Sommer (@kasommer) January 11, 2026

Lawlessness? The only side being lawless is the one whose cowardly political leaders are advocating for violence for political power and cover. — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙨 ✝️ (@KritHouse2021) January 12, 2026

What specifically is ICE doing that is lawless, Kristol? — RashMoosten Reports (@rashmoosten) January 11, 2026

"Peaceful citizens trying to monitor and limit their lawlessness." That says it all right there.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

