Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man...
VIP
From MSNBC Flop to Georgetown Fellow: Mehdi Hasan Lands Qatari-Backed Gig
Hot Take: ICE Has No Jurisdiction Over US Citizens and Cannot Arrest Them
Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Elon Musk 'One of the Dumbest People on Earth'
VP of Saint Paul City Council Organizing Grocery Runs for Illegals So They...
LA Times: Billionaires Flee State When It Asks for ‘A Little Something Back’
Law Prof Claims Minnesota Is a ‘Separate, Sovereign’ Entity Entitled to Enforce Its...
Kristi Noem Calls on Jake Tapper to Call Out the Rhetoric of Jacob...
Lee Zeldin and Richard Grenell Call 'Fake News' on the NY Times for...
RFK Delivered More Vaccine Clarity Than We Could've Ever Hoped for
Donald Trump Jr. Noticed What Open Border, Anti-ICE Hypocrite Celebs Did NOT Say...
Just LEAVE Already: Senior Ilhan Omar Staffer BEGS Other Countries for Help
Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding...
'Soy El Dweebo': Eric Swalwell's Personal Cringe Reel Gets a Hilarious New Addition

Bill Kristol: ‘MAGA Types’ a Half Century Ago Denounced ‘Agitators’ Giving Bull Connor a Hard Time

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 12, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

We had thought that MAGA was something that had originated with Donald Trump's first run for president. People like Bill Kristol, who have encouraged Americans to vote Democrat straight down the ticket, believe there are the bad MAGA Republicans and the good "normal" Republicans who don't hesitate to side with the Democrats in Congress in an effort to be bipartisan.

Advertisement

What we didn't know was that 50 years ago, there were "MAGA-type" Republicans. Kristol's been around enough to see into the minds of these MAGA-type Republicans and believes they would have denounced as "agitators" those who were causing trouble for poor Bull Connor and his men.

"Peaceful citizens" who actually take on the mantle of ICE Watch "warriors" and train to obstruct federal law enforcement operations. They certainly sound like "outside agitators" to us, no quotation marks necessary.

And Bull Connor? What?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement

"Peaceful citizens trying to monitor and limit their lawlessness." That says it all right there.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL KRISTOL ICE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hot Take: ICE Has No Jurisdiction Over US Citizens and Cannot Arrest Them
Brett T.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Elon Musk 'One of the Dumbest People on Earth'
Brett T.
Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man Blocking Vehicle
justmindy
LA Times: Billionaires Flee State When It Asks for ‘A Little Something Back’
Brett T.
Law Prof Claims Minnesota Is a ‘Separate, Sovereign’ Entity Entitled to Enforce Its Own Laws
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement