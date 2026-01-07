Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis

Will Minneapolis be set on fire again after the shooting of a woman who tried to run over an ICE agent? That's anyone's guess. A small-ish riot did start at a federal courthouse downtown, where agitators tried to force their way into the building while chanting, "ICE out now." If you skip forward to the 1:34 mark, you can see where a rioter managed to break a window in the building by kicking it.
Minneapolis (Jan. 7) — Rioters marched to the Diana E. Murphy federal courthouse in Minneapolis and smashed the glass doors after trying to force their way in. pic.twitter.com/nT5k1cZMGL— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2026
January 7, 2026
Water cannon. Water cannon.— 2ndGenNewMexican (@2ndGenNewMxcn) January 7, 2026
Peaceful protest, clearly.— thxy (@thanksy_) January 7, 2026
ICE Floyd in full swing— Paul Rossi, Ethnically Liberal (@pauldrossi) January 7, 2026
Insurrectionists— LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) January 7, 2026
can we splice together a video of Walz telling them to "fight like hell"?— Peter 🇺🇸 (@monkieboy99) January 7, 2026
National Guard time— Richard Cuadra (@RichardC90564) January 7, 2026
Looks “mostly peaceful“ to me. 😉😕— Dessination (@dessination) January 7, 2026
They’ll give up soon. There’s nothing to loot there.— George K. (@snoozealarm13) January 7, 2026
Send in the troops asap. Stomp this out now before it gets out of hand.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 7, 2026
Where are the arrests?— Steven Huffman (@Poeslawisalive) January 7, 2026
The FBI was able to track down every person who was in or near the Capitol Building on January 6. Here we have a pretty good view of some faces.
Lunatics incited by their mayor— Barbara Albers (@BarbaraAlbers11) January 7, 2026
But. They are all innocent. Remember. No one has a right to push back on any of them. It’s how it is.— 🇺🇸I LOVE GOD & I LOVE AMERICA (@klwamerica) January 7, 2026
I am sick of it. Something needs to happen and stop these paid violent protesters that encourage others to join them. THEY ARE THE CHAOS. NOT ICE.
Mayor Frey invited this violence and Waltz threw gas on this insurrection.— Someone Important (@justimportant2) January 7, 2026
A typical Wednesday morning in Minneapolis.— Dr. OnePieceAtATime PhD MBA MD (@U1Sunsets) January 7, 2026
No job. Nowhere else to be. Disturbing the peace. Inciting a riot. Vandalizing a public building.
Very on brand for the unhinged leftist radical Democratic party.
These look like some professional agitators at the front with some white suburbanites standing at a safe distance but still wanting to be part of the action. Arrest them all.
***
Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.
