Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis

Will Minneapolis be set on fire again after the shooting of a woman who tried to run over an ICE agent? That's anyone's guess. A small-ish riot did start at a federal courthouse downtown, where agitators tried to force their way into the building while chanting, "ICE out now." If you skip forward to the 1:34 mark, you can see where a rioter managed to break a window in the building by kicking it.

Minneapolis (Jan. 7) — Rioters marched to the Diana E. Murphy federal courthouse in Minneapolis and smashed the glass doors after trying to force their way in.

The FBI was able to track down every person who was in or near the Capitol Building on January 6. Here we have a pretty good view of some faces.

These look like some professional agitators at the front with some white suburbanites standing at a safe distance but still wanting to be part of the action. Arrest them all.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

