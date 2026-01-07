Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis

Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 07, 2026
Twitchy

Will Minneapolis be set on fire again after the shooting of a woman who tried to run over an ICE agent? That's anyone's guess. A small-ish riot did start at a federal courthouse downtown, where agitators tried to force their way into the building while chanting, "ICE out now." If you skip forward to the 1:34 mark, you can see where a rioter managed to break a window in the building by kicking it. 

The FBI was able to track down every person who was in or near the Capitol Building on January 6. Here we have a pretty good view of some faces.

These look like some professional agitators at the front with some white suburbanites standing at a safe distance but still wanting to be part of the action. Arrest them all.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

