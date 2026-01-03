Somalia's Ambassador to the UN Is Also the Administrator of a Healthcare Company in Ohio

It's January 2026, and that means it's Somalia's turn to head the UN Security Council. That post will be filled by Somalia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman. Libs of TikTok shared some news about what Osman does when he's not heading the UN Security Council … he's a daycare administrator in Ohio.

The person in charge of the UN Security Council had a taxpayer funded healthcare company which was convicted of medicaid fraud and worked as a supervisor in a medicaid government office



What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/IycL83UUJY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2026

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs owns a home healthcare company in Ohio. There’s two other healthcare companies in the same suite as his and multiple others at this address with Somali owners



What are the odds… pic.twitter.com/XdeXqjYeCt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 1, 2026

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs who owns a healthcare company in Ohio receiving tax dollars, also owns another LLC with the SAME ADDRESS as the somali money transfer org accused of funding t*rrorism.



His business partner appears to work for the money transfer org too.… https://t.co/9QZIkGrGEl pic.twitter.com/mzLt0OI3S8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2026

Not the Bee reports:

It was already ironic enough that Somalia, the failed pirate nation known for war and chaos, is leading the U.N. Security Council this month. (In case you needed another reason that the U.N. is a joke.) But never in a million years would I have thought that Abukar Dahir Osman, Somalia's ambassador to the U.N., would serve as both president of the U.N. Security Council AND president of "Progressive Health Care Services Inc." in Cincinnati. You'll note that there are a number of other Somali health- and day-care facilities at the same location, which seems to be par for the course in the widespread Somali scheme to defraud Medicaid, Health & Human Services, and other taxpayer-funded entities. Mr. Osman's business has an exclusion code from Health & Human Services for precisely that kind of fraud.

HOLY CRAP I've been analyzing NPIs and this NPI of 1790912178 IS on the LEIE list - List of Excluded Individuals and Entities. Basically that is a crazy high fraud signal. Check it out for yourself here: https://t.co/CuLbaMT5qm — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 1, 2026

And his LinkedIn does show that he was managing director for a Progressive Health Care Services in Cincinnati: pic.twitter.com/bM9FBF2Lyy — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 1, 2026

The exclusion code associated with this NPI is 1128a1 ... which is that this entity has been convicted of Medicaid/Medicare crimes! @BurtMaclin_FBI arrest this guy! pic.twitter.com/hlls8HstAb — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 1, 2026

This is blatant fraud — Colbert (@sirshibaninja) January 3, 2026

How shocking that the corrupt global government is staffed by corrupt people. — 🇺🇸Liberty Kevlar🇺🇸 (@liberty_kevlar) January 3, 2026

One suspects that the entire country of Somalia is funded by US taxpayer dollars, fraudulently acquired. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) January 2, 2026

Complete insanity — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) January 2, 2026

From supervising Ohio Medicaid handouts to chairing UN Security Council – truly a rags-to-diplomatic-riches story.



Inspiring fraud goals for 2026! — mdtlion (@mdtlion) January 2, 2026

He was removed as CEO before they got busted (he was CEO in 2014-19 and the exclusion was updated in Nov 2025), Some of the billing mentioned in the case was back in 2019 though.



Not well-vetted as UNSC member in any case. pic.twitter.com/jkb7rgQyU8 — Bacon Overlord (@BaconOverlord) January 3, 2026

As we continue to peel back each layer of this onion. It just gets so much worse.



People need to be investigated and prosecuted. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 2, 2026

How is it if I don’t pay a parking ticket the wrath of LEO descends but these immigrants take all of our tax dollars with scams and they just get put in places of authority? — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) January 2, 2026

If this is true, it needs a full investigation and total transparency on the money trail. Follow the records and prosecute whoever is involved. — Leo (@LeoSimpson) January 2, 2026

It’s only the tip of the iceberg — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 2, 2026

If public money is involved, full transparency should be non-negotiable. — 🌱BΞLIEVΞR (@Believer_inweb3) January 2, 2026

Funny how the government with infinite resources can't find and stop all this fraud. — TheRealBigJake (@thereal_bigjake) January 2, 2026

I can just imagine how these criminals laughed and laughed as they committed all these crimes and never got caught. Well, time is up and our government better do something to stop this from ever happening again. — Taxi Mom (@Taximom4ever) January 2, 2026

What do all these people have in common? There is a culture of corruption within the Somalian community that must be addressed without turning it into a discussion about racism. — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) January 2, 2026

But it is about racism. Didn't you see the white liberal woman at the Somali daycare that had allegedly been broken into and all its student enrollment documents stolen, holding the crayon-drawn, "Racism has no place in daycare" sign?

***