Somalia's Ambassador to the UN Is Also the Administrator of a Healthcare Company in Ohio

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 03, 2026
ImgFlip

It's January 2026, and that means it's Somalia's turn to head the UN Security Council. That post will be filled by Somalia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman. Libs of TikTok shared some news about what Osman does when he's not heading the UN Security Council … he's a daycare administrator in Ohio.

Not the Bee reports:

It was already ironic enough that Somalia, the failed pirate nation known for war and chaos, is leading the U.N. Security Council this month.

(In case you needed another reason that the U.N. is a joke.)

But never in a million years would I have thought that Abukar Dahir Osman, Somalia's ambassador to the U.N., would serve as both president of the U.N. Security Council AND president of "Progressive Health Care Services Inc." in Cincinnati.

You'll note that there are a number of other Somali health- and day-care facilities at the same location, which seems to be par for the course in the widespread Somali scheme to defraud Medicaid, Health & Human Services, and other taxpayer-funded entities.

Mr. Osman's business has an exclusion code from Health & Human Services for precisely that kind of fraud.

But it is about racism. Didn't you see the white liberal woman at the Somali daycare that had allegedly been broken into and all its student enrollment documents stolen, holding the crayon-drawn, "Racism has no place in daycare" sign?

***

