Marco Rubio Orders US Embassies to Analyze Government Policies That Facilitate Mass Migration

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is proving to be one of the VIPs of the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Rubio announced that U.S. embassies in the Western Hemisphere will "analyze government policies that facilitate mass migration or privilege migrants over citizens.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: In a massive move, Marco Rubio has ordered U.S. embassies in the Western Hemisphere to report HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES caused by mass migration



HOLY BASED!



They're going to report on crimes specifically caused by migrants and laxed immigration policies, including… pic.twitter.com/FffxgPVQHk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 30, 2025

The post continues:

… countries who are our "allies" "Embassies will analyze government policies that facilitate mass migration or privilege migrants over citizens." "The United States urges governments to protect their borders and defend their citizens against the human rights abuses caused by mass migration. The United States stands ready to work alongside nations across the Western Hemisphere to end the global crisis of mass migration." Mass migration must END in the West, once and for all.

At last, someone calls mass migration a global crisis. The Biden administration couldn't even call the open border invasion a crisis.

I love this idea. pic.twitter.com/3vD80OMcVX — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 30, 2025

I’m hearing the new “in thing” is for EU countries to sign deals with African governments where they send them millions of dollars and in return they accept deportations of their own refugees back and discourage more migrants. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) December 30, 2025

Europe has dug itself so deeply into the migration crisis that it's going to be expensive and difficult to reverse the invasion.



But it MUST be done. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 30, 2025

Finally….a government actually holding countries accountable for the chaos their lax immigration policies cause. Borders, citizens, and human rights come first. — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) December 30, 2025

This is in line with Trump administration new policy on their wariness of Europe’s demographic change.



They’re following through on what they say. — Mardo (@mikocryptonft) December 30, 2025

This is a significant step. Holding governments accountable for policies that contribute to mass migration highlights the human impact and pressures for stronger border management. Addressing the root causes is essential for regional stability. — Dr. Xia Khan (@DrXiakhan) December 30, 2025

Mass migration is like a cult. The people follow and are told how to properly migrate to absorb all of the resources available then move on. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) December 30, 2025

What if all of Europe's patriots went to America and we sent the leftists to Europe? Then they could build their paradise there and we'd do our own thing. — Friedrich von Schwaben (@Schwaben_von) December 30, 2025

Advertisement

It must. It has devolved into human trafficking. — Brian LaReau (@BrianLaReau805) December 30, 2025

It is so important to create documentation of these abuses to justify needed actions. I hope these reports are brutally honest. Bold action is needed. This can be referenced by other nations. I hope it goes public. — Terry (@TerryRyland) December 30, 2025

Rubio isn't fooling around or wavering from the will of the voters who put President Trump and his agenda in office.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.