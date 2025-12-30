Marco Rubio Orders US Embassies to Analyze Government Policies That Facilitate Mass Migration

Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard
Brett T. | 8:10 PM on December 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is proving to be one of the VIPs of the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Rubio announced that U.S. embassies in the Western Hemisphere will "analyze government policies that facilitate mass migration or privilege migrants over citizens.

The post continues:

… countries who are our "allies"

"Embassies will analyze government policies that facilitate mass migration or privilege migrants over citizens."

"The United States urges governments to protect their borders and defend their citizens against the human rights abuses caused by mass migration. The United States stands ready to work alongside nations across the Western Hemisphere to end the global crisis of mass migration."

Mass migration must END in the West, once and for all.

At last, someone calls mass migration a global crisis. The Biden administration couldn't even call the open border invasion a crisis.

Rubio isn't fooling around or wavering from the will of the voters who put President Trump and his agenda in office.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations.

