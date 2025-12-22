Harmeet K. Dhillon Suing Minneapolis Public Schools for Anti-White Discrimination

Minneapolis and Minnesota certainly could use some good PR right about now, what with billions of dollars of welfare fraud being uncovered. This news story, though, isn't going to help.

🚨 BOOM! Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon is officially SUING Tim Walz's Minneapolis MN public schools for anti-white discrimination



Their employment decisions for teachers reportedly prioritize "Black Men Teach Fellows" and "under represented populations."



GOOD! Thank you… pic.twitter.com/usRZd4fYfb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2025

"At issue is a contract agreement with educators that includes language shielding teachers of color from “last-in, first-out” layoff practices and prioritizing the hiring of black male educators at a north Minneapolis elementary school," reported Education Week. Three years ago, Minneapolis Public Schools reached an agreement that exempted teachers from “underrepresented” populations from seniority-based layoffs and reassignments, as well as prioritized them for reinstatement over teachers with more seniority who were not members of minority groups.

Yes we are @CivilRights — working tirelessly for ALL Americans, not just the woke few. https://t.co/WNjjwYFy3w — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 21, 2025

Is there any part of the Minnesota government that ISN'T corrupt? That's the real question. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 20, 2025

Thanks for the update. That's needed. — J5 (@icomaki2) December 20, 2025

Everywhere I've heard it used, the term "Under-represented groups" ("URGs") is slang for policy designed to discriminate based on race to achieve specific outcomes. It's a gigantic red flag. — Tech Transplant (@TechnoTroph) December 21, 2025

Wait! I’m a teacher in Minnesota; I’m Black, and a Veteran. Black Men Teach would never collaborate with me, but I know the Minneapolis Public Schools have violated the MN Veterans Preference Act on many occasions in favor of BMT candidates with no experience. I wanted to sue… — Sir Don Allen (MN) (@DonAllen02) December 21, 2025

… them, but the local teachers union would not supply me any representation.

Unless TIm Walz is personally held accountable for the crimes than this will amount to nothing. — Shawn Ashers (@ArcanesDreamer) December 20, 2025

Bravo



-I am not White, but I am an American — Charley Takaya 🇺🇸 💯🎯 (@CharleyTakaya) December 21, 2025

About time someone stood for equal treatment. — Doran (@doranmaul) December 22, 2025

Great! No more DEI, it's unconstitutional. — Ronald Smith (@petroman) December 21, 2025

That's what it's supposed to look like. — Maercih (@Maercihh) December 22, 2025

It's about time.

Need to see more of that. — TheBuriedLedeR (@The_BuriedLedeR) December 21, 2025

Why can’t we sell Minnesota to Canada? Or give it to them? I’m serious. @realDonaldTrump should look into this. — Steven Huffman (@Poeslawisalive) December 21, 2025

AAG Dhillion is a DYNAMO 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Linicy (@Linicy1) December 21, 2025

Harmeet is a machine. So grateful she is seeking accountability and I am hopeful she succeeds. — Professor Woodstock (@profwoodstock) December 21, 2025

Dhillon seems to be the hardest-working person at the Department of Justice.

***

