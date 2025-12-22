'PEAK IRONY!' Joe Biden's Preemptively Pardoned Son Slams Connected Elites Who Avoid Conse...
There’s More to the Story of Four Masked Federal Agents Tacking a Man...
NPR's Hilarious Memo Ends Professor Carl Tobias's Reign as Rent-a-Quote King After 77...
Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them...
'This Is Amazing': Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says the Right Fears Her Authenticity (Roll...
Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources'...
Mass Deportation Checks Tripled: Kristi Noem Gets Serious
Tubba Bubba Exposed: Eli Lake Demands Clinton Accountability Over Damning Epstein Photos—I...
The Spiciest, Weirdest, and Funniest Hot Takes From TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025
Governor DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb: Stop the Student Loan Scam by Making Unis...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. the Actual Story' About a 'Father...
Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From...
Glenn Greenwald's Anti-Israel Stance Sounds Increasingly Like Candace Owens' Brainrot

Harmeet K. Dhillon Suing Minneapolis Public Schools for Anti-White Discrimination

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Minneapolis and Minnesota certainly could use some good PR right about now, what with billions of dollars of welfare fraud being uncovered. This news story, though, isn't going to help.

Advertisement

"At issue is a contract agreement with educators that includes language shielding teachers of color from “last-in, first-out” layoff practices and prioritizing the hiring of black male educators at a north Minneapolis elementary school," reported Education Week. Three years ago, Minneapolis Public Schools reached an agreement that exempted teachers from “underrepresented” populations from seniority-based layoffs and reassignments, as well as prioritized them for reinstatement over teachers with more seniority who were not members of minority groups.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

… them, but the local teachers union would not supply me any representation.

Advertisement

Dhillon seems to be the hardest-working person at the Department of Justice.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS LAWSUIT MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them With Answers
Grateful Calvin
There’s More to the Story of Four Masked Federal Agents Tacking a Man on a Bicycle
Brett T.
NPR's Hilarious Memo Ends Professor Carl Tobias's Reign as Rent-a-Quote King After 77 Stories
justmindy
'PEAK IRONY!' Joe Biden's Preemptively Pardoned Son Slams Connected Elites Who Avoid Consequences
Doug P.
'This Is Amazing': Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says the Right Fears Her Authenticity (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement