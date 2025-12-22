DOJ Sues DC Metropolitan Police Department for Infringement on Second Amendment Rights

We did a post earlier on Monday about Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet K. Dhillon, for continuing to excel at her job, announcing the DOJ was suing the Minneapolis Public Schools for a program that considered race over seniority when it came to staffing, among other civil rights offenses. Now, Dhillon has put out a video announcing a lawsuit against the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department for its refusal to register lawful firearms, such as the AR-15, to lawful citizens.

🚨JUST IN🚨



The DOJ has filed a lawsuit against the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), claiming that the District government and MPD violate the Second Amendment by unconstitutionally prohibiting possession of AR-15-style rifles and many other firearms… pic.twitter.com/qmjK5eLp8b — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 22, 2025

The post continues:

… that are protected under the Constitution. Under D.C. law, anyone wishing to own a firearm must register it with the MPD. However, the D.C. Code imposes a sweeping ban on the registration—and thus the legal possession—of a wide range of firearms. This broad prohibition, the Justice Department argues, infringes on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens who seek to keep and bear commonly owned firearms for lawful purposes.

Nice. She put up a quick video summarizing the lawsuit:

This @CivilRights and @AGPamBondi are taking aim at unlawful restrictions nationwide, including today in our backyard at the District of Columbia! pic.twitter.com/nhxG7bUZsK — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 22, 2025

This should be good. Everyone in the comments is asking her to do their state next.

