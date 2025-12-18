Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Emerge

Wow, New York City, you sure did elect a winner to be your next mayor. As The New York Post reported earlier this week, Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani had tapped "a controversial lawyer who defended an al Qaeda terrorist and a radical anti-Israel campus leader at Columbia for a 'high-ranking' position at City Hall." Now, we're hearing that another Mamdani appointee has already resigned after antisemitic social media posts were unearthed.

Zohran Mamdani appointee made vile antisemitic comments in unearthed social media posts https://t.co/HhFjLneEAk pic.twitter.com/Hj73Wx1OSX — New York Post (@nypost) December 18, 2025

Seems like every Mamdani appointee has something in common — an intense dislike for Jews.



Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media https://t.co/JGOyvyazF1 — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) December 18, 2025

The New York Post reports:

A high-profile Zohran Mamdani appointee resigned Thursday after newly unearthed posts revealed a series of antisemitic comments online — including rants about “money hungry Jews” and defunding NYPD “piggies.” The short-lived appointment fell apart once the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey demanded answers Thursday from Mayor-elect Mamdani’s team about whether its members knew about Catherine Almonte Da Costa’s past antisemitic posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Da Costa, whom Mamdani tapped on Wednesday as the city’s next director of appointments, had several vile stereotype-laden posts from 2011 and 2012, the ADL revealed in a post on X.

That’s known as a resume enhancement for anyone wanting to work in the Mamdani administration. — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) December 18, 2025

Isn’t that a job requirement to work for the Zohran administration? — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) December 18, 2025

Perfect, she meets all of his qualifications — Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) December 18, 2025

Isn’t that sort of thing like a litmus test for being in Mamdani’s buddy circle? — Single Chirp 🐦 (@CardinalShadow) December 18, 2025

That’s a net positive for him and his supporters. The average person thinks it’s disqualifying but you have to look at who New Yorkers elected — Brian Combs (@JoannCombs4720) December 18, 2025

I'm so shocked — Fred 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Fred3787467486) December 18, 2025

She simply expresses in plain language what he is too cowardly or conniving to say himself. — Walter Wegow (@WWegow15747) December 18, 2025

Imagine that, no surprise here!! — LisaMarie🇺🇸 (@ILoveTheUSA76) December 18, 2025

A surprise to NO ONE — 808Sunshine (@Sunshiny808) December 18, 2025

Some people are saying this is an example of cancel culture because she posted these tweets more than a decade ago, when she was 13 and 14, and the ADL managed to dig them up.

New York City, you're getting what you voted for.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the next mayor of New York City.

