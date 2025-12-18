Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive...
City in England Installs HVMs (Guess What That Stands for) in Effort to...

Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Emerge

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Wow, New York City, you sure did elect a winner to be your next mayor. As The New York Post reported earlier this week, Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani had tapped "a controversial lawyer who defended an al Qaeda terrorist and a radical anti-Israel campus leader at Columbia for a 'high-ranking' position at City Hall." Now, we're hearing that another Mamdani appointee has already resigned after antisemitic social media posts were unearthed.

The New York Post reports:

A high-profile Zohran Mamdani appointee resigned Thursday after newly unearthed posts revealed a series of antisemitic comments online — including rants about “money hungry Jews” and defunding NYPD “piggies.”

The short-lived appointment fell apart once the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey demanded answers Thursday from Mayor-elect Mamdani’s team about whether its members knew about Catherine Almonte Da Costa’s past antisemitic posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Da Costa, whom Mamdani tapped on Wednesday as the city’s next director of appointments, had several vile stereotype-laden posts from 2011 and 2012, the ADL revealed in a post on X.

Some people are saying this is an example of cancel culture because she posted these tweets more than a decade ago, when she was 13 and 14, and the ADL managed to dig them up.

New York City, you're getting what you voted for.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

ANTISEMITISM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

