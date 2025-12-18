WaPo: American Academy of Pediatrics Loses Funding After Criticizing RFK Jr

Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Not a lot of people are feeling sympathy for the American Academy of Pediatrics now that its funding has been cut because, according to The Washington Post, it criticized Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Back in 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that all children over age 2, whether vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, should wear masks when returning to school in the fall. The organization said that there were no studies supporting the concern that masking impeded children's language development. That fall, the organization claimed that "research shows that schools where children and adults are consistently masked are effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19," while the linked document contained zero citations or references, but instead a call for even more federal school funding, even if schools are remote-only, citing the teachers' union. If trust in the American Academy of Pediatrics has eroded, it's their own fault.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden says that Kennedy's "retribution tour" is going to kill children.

According to The Washington Post, this is the cause of Kennedy's "retribution tour":

Administration officials cited a range of reasons for cutting off the funding to AAP, including the group’s use of “identity-based language,” including references to racial disparities and “pregnant people,” and insufficient focus in at least one grant program on nutrition and chronic disease prevention, which they said runs afoul of HHS’s priorities.

One letter terminating a CDC grant on birth defects and infant disorders said “identity-based language” used in grant materials are “not aligned with current CDC and HHS priorities.” AAP received $18 million from that grant from 2023 to 2025.

The letter highlighted language in AAP’s application and award documents, including a reference to “the health of pregnant and postpartum people,” a statement that “disparities caused by racism and poverty are only exacerbated during emergencies” and a commitment to incorporating “diverse perspectives into clinical care and public health materials.”

Advertisement

***

HHS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

