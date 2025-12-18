San Diego Schools Announce ‘More Choices Than Ever’ for Gender Identity

Keir Starmer Weighs in on Program to Save Boys From the Influence of...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 18, 2025
Twitter

Just the other day, we reported on the nation's largest teachers' union coaching teachers to talk with children about "neopronouns," like xe, xem, and xyr, as well as xeopronouns, for "conceptual identities" like "catself." 

The teachers' unions won't give up on pushing gender ideology on children, and some school districts are giving an assist. The San Diego Unified School District's "Equity Collective" has put up an Equity and Belonging website, a hub "committed to dismantling systems of oppression and inequality."

The website seems pretty conservative in that it acknowledges only nine different gender identities.

The post continues:

SDUSD’s “Equity Collective” says it is “committed to dismantling systems of oppression and inequity” and calls for ongoing “investment in historically marginalized groups.”

Historically marginalized groups, like "greyromantic demisexuals," "aegosexuals," and "sapiosexuals."

"Gender Identity: More choices than ever." At least we get a chart of what all of those cryptic symbols mean, like the circle with a triangle representing "third gender," or someone who identifies with a gender completely different from the binary genders."

But wait, there's more!

"… 'Welcoming Schools' content." 

The site advises that if someone thinks children are too young to be exposed to this material, "the FAQ says name-calling and anti-gay/anti-trans slurs can start as early as K-2, and frames early instruction as a response."

And the best part is, the schools can use the hub to cut parents completely out of the indoctrination.

***

Tags:

CALIFORNIA EDUCATION TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

