San Diego Schools Announce ‘More Choices Than Ever’ for Gender Identity

Just the other day, we reported on the nation's largest teachers' union coaching teachers to talk with children about "neopronouns," like xe, xem, and xyr, as well as xeopronouns, for "conceptual identities" like "catself."

The teachers' unions won't give up on pushing gender ideology on children, and some school districts are giving an assist. The San Diego Unified School District's "Equity Collective" has put up an Equity and Belonging website, a hub "committed to dismantling systems of oppression and inequality."

The website seems pretty conservative in that it acknowledges only nine different gender identities.

San Diego Unified, California’s second-largest school district, built an “Equity & Belonging” hub that lays out the district’s posture on gender, race and immigration. Among the materials: slides listing 28 sexual orientations and 9 gender identities.



SDUSD’s “Equity… pic.twitter.com/gY9RxvVLTe — Kendall Tietz (@kendall_tietz) December 18, 2025

The post continues:

SDUSD’s “Equity Collective” says it is “committed to dismantling systems of oppression and inequity” and calls for ongoing “investment in historically marginalized groups.”

Historically marginalized groups, like "greyromantic demisexuals," "aegosexuals," and "sapiosexuals."

🚨San Diego Unified School District @sdschools the 2nd largest school district in California, uses its “Equity & Belonging” site to push 28 sexual orientations. 9 gender identities.



Teachers are punished for noncompliance, Christians are labeled “extremist disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/yGP2cOxYV4 — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) December 17, 2025

"Gender Identity: More choices than ever." At least we get a chart of what all of those cryptic symbols mean, like the circle with a triangle representing "third gender," or someone who identifies with a gender completely different from the binary genders."

"More choices than ever?" Choices? I thought they were "born in the wrong body." Huh. 🤔 I can't believe they are allowed to push this on kids. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) December 17, 2025

"More choices than ever"?



But gender identity is not a choice; it's a characteristic that must be affirmed.



I'm either triggered or confused, don't know which. Someone please tell me. — Scott Jordan (@scottcjordan) December 18, 2025

This is brainwashing.



It’s pure evil. — MAGA_Cat (@_maga_cat_) December 18, 2025

Wow, if kids aren't confused from the beginning they surely are after all this sht. Abuse — Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) December 18, 2025

But wait, there's more!

The hub isn’t just internal guidance. It’s a public-facing portal for students, parents and staff that links to outside groups and curricula, including the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter-aligned materials, GLSEN, the Trevor Project and the Human Rights Campaign’s… — Kendall Tietz (@kendall_tietz) December 18, 2025

"… 'Welcoming Schools' content."

The site advises that if someone thinks children are too young to be exposed to this material, "the FAQ says name-calling and anti-gay/anti-trans slurs can start as early as K-2, and frames early instruction as a response."

This is really dangerous and destructive in a school system.



Their plan is not education but indoctrination and compliance.



The school board and anyone associated with that curriculum and program should be fired, investigated and prosecuted. — G (@MuleTunes) December 18, 2025

And the best part is, the schools can use the hub to cut parents completely out of the indoctrination.

***