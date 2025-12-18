Eric Adams Fires Back at Harris Camp Over Hypocrisy in Prosecutions vs. Massive...
WaPo: American Academy of Pediatrics Loses Funding After Criticizing RFK Jr
Shocking Scandal: Chief Investigating Brown Shooting Has Nephew Jailed for 22 Years in...
Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Emerge
MI Senate Candidate Would Lose Control Seeing Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett Togeth...
Sen. Ed Markey Triggered by USA Today's Scoop on 'White Nationalist Flag'
JD Vance Owes Vanity Fair Photographer $1,000 After Marco Rubio Posts New Profile...
Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Didn’t Release Epstein Files to Avoid Appearance...
Based on These Congressional Numbers From CNN the Dems Should DEFINITELY Keep Up...
Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You...
No Monopoly on Grift: Haitians Give Somalis a Run for Their (Stolen) Money...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Innocent People DON'T Do This --> Whistleblowers Blow the Whistle AGAIN on Tim...
VIP
City in England Installs HVMs (Guess What That Stands for) in Effort to...

Feds Raid Offices of Somali-Owned Health Care Company in Minnesota Amid Medicare Fraud Probes

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 18, 2025
Meme

On Thursday afternoon, the FBI raided the offices of the Somali-owned Ultimate Home Health in Bloomington, Minnesota, amid investigations into Medicaid fraud.

Advertisement

A.J. Lagoe of KARE 11 is an investigative reporter who looked into Ultimate Home Health. He talked to the mother of a man who died under the care of Ultimate Home Health, which was billing Medicaid $461 a day for providing him with what they said was 12 hours of services. The paramedic who found his body said he'd been deceased for "a long amount of time." This is a long video, but watch the whole thing for a background on this company.

Recommended

JD Vance Owes Vanity Fair Photographer $1,000 After Marco Rubio Posts New Profile Pic
Brett T.
Advertisement

The assistant attorney general in charge of the investigation says it could amount to up to $18 billion in fraud.

That's undoubtedly true. Imagine if we could find and eliminate all Medicaid fraud.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corruption and fraud.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FBI HEALTHCARE MEDICAID MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Owes Vanity Fair Photographer $1,000 After Marco Rubio Posts New Profile Pic
Brett T.
WaPo: American Academy of Pediatrics Loses Funding After Criticizing RFK Jr
Brett T.
Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Emerge
Brett T.
Shocking Scandal: Chief Investigating Brown Shooting Has Nephew Jailed for 22 Years in Fentanyl Empire
justmindy
Sen. Ed Markey Triggered by USA Today's Scoop on 'White Nationalist Flag'
Brett T.
Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You Can't Teach ... and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Owes Vanity Fair Photographer $1,000 After Marco Rubio Posts New Profile Pic Brett T.
Advertisement