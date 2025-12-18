Feds Raid Offices of Somali-Owned Health Care Company in Minnesota Amid Medicare Fraud Probes

On Thursday afternoon, the FBI raided the offices of the Somali-owned Ultimate Home Health in Bloomington, Minnesota, amid investigations into Medicaid fraud.

BREAKING: FBI appears to raid Somali-owned Ultimate Home Health Services in Minnesota amid massive Medicaid fraud probes.



Video by @noturtlesoup17 [email protected] @FreedomNTV to license pic.twitter.com/JT6BaSUyhX — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 18, 2025

Bloomington, Minn. (Dec. 18) — Federal authorities raid the offices of the Somali-owned Ultimate Home Health in their investigation into a massive Minnesota state Medicaid fraud scheme. Somalians in Minnesota have stolen hundreds of millions from taxpayers.pic.twitter.com/RpvWM3pewI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 18, 2025

A.J. Lagoe of KARE 11 is an investigative reporter who looked into Ultimate Home Health. He talked to the mother of a man who died under the care of Ultimate Home Health, which was billing Medicaid $461 a day for providing him with what they said was 12 hours of services. The paramedic who found his body said he'd been deceased for "a long amount of time." This is a long video, but watch the whole thing for a background on this company.

🚨 BREAKING: A federal raid is currently underway in Bloomington for Medicaid fraud, per @AJInvestigates.



The company is Ultimate Home Health Services LLC, which is owned by Othman Mohamed.pic.twitter.com/a4aHqPbZsE — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 18, 2025

The assistant attorney general in charge of the investigation says it could amount to up to $18 billion in fraud.

That's undoubtedly true. Imagine if we could find and eliminate all Medicaid fraud.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corruption and fraud.

