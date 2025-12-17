Minnesota Judges Form Rock Band Despite Increase in Threats to Blow Off Steam

Rosie O'Donnell Goes on Three Day Trump Blackout - Can She Make It?
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on December 17, 2025
Twitter

One thing about Twitchy is that we're limited in how long our headlines can be; we're supposed to keep them below 100 characters. Sometimes, it's really hard to get across the gist of a story in that amount of space, and this is one of those headlines that you have to read a couple of times before it begins to make sense. According to ABC News, "Rock band of Minnesota judges and justices performs despite threats surge."

Advertisement

So this is what they do instead of prosecuting welfare fraudsters?

Devin Dwyer, Sara Avery, and Brendan Rand report for ABC News:

As courts at all levels of the judiciary raise alarm about an influx of vitriolic phone calls, swatting and doxxing incidents involving judges' personal homes, and social media posts threatening bodily harm, Justice McKeig says many arbiters of justice have been searching for new ways to cope.

"I thought, OK, we need to find out a way to have some fun, because this is a pretty serious job," [Justice Anne] McKeig said.

Her answer is called the Reasonable Doubts, an all-judge rock band that meets twice a month to blow off steam and jam together inside an old law library.

"Being a judge is not only stressful, but there's a lot of secondary trauma. We sit through trials where you have victims testify who have suffered through some really difficult criminal experiences," said Sarah Hennessy, an associate justice of the state Supreme Court.

"This is therapy for us. This is a way to use something creative to feel better," she said.

Maybe they could get a little creative and keep criminals in jail and not let them out on the streets to reoffend over and over. Then maybe some of those vitriolic phone calls would stop.

Recommended

OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's not what ABC News would have you think.

Advertisement

Federal District Court Judge John McConnell of Rhode Island, who recently ordered the Trump administration to pay out SNAP food benefits in full during the shutdown, says he's had six credible death threats against his life.

"I've been on the bench almost 15 years, and I must say it's the one time that actually shook my faith in the judicial system, in the rule of law, in the work we do," McConnell said earlier this year during a rare public forum of active federal judges speaking publicly about security concerns.

So, an activist judge is trying to undermine the administration. We're sorry you're getting threats, but maybe let the president do his job and get back to prosecuting criminals.

"Members of the Reasonable Doubts say they hope the band can inject a spirit of humanity into divisive public rhetoric around courts and judges and maybe even deepen respect for those tasked with upholding rule of law."

Yeah, our respect has not deepened.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges, dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

