Miles ‘Anonymous’ Taylor Putting Up Billboards That Would Make the Seditious Six Proud

It's very clear what the Seditious Six were doing with their video. It wasn't just to remind troops that they don't have to obey unlawful orders, as they claimed — its purpose was to sow doubt among the troops that the orders they were receiving from the Trump administration were unlawful, and they could be prosecuted by a future administration.

Remember Miles Taylor? He was the "high-level" Trump administration official who wrote an anonymous op-ed for The New York Times (and a book) trashing the administration. The buzz was high among liberals, with some guessing it was written by Vice President Mike Pence. In reality, it was the deputy chief of staff to then-DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

In any case, Taylor has found a new hobby. Inspired by the Seditious Six, he's putting up billboards near U.S. Southern Command and Special Operations Command, addressed to every U.S. servicemember, advising them to obey only lawful orders. Note the URL at the bottom: DEFIANCE.ORG/TROOPS.

Starting today, we’re putting these billboards up near U.S. Southern Command and Special Operations Command — the outposts overseeing Trump’s controversial boat strikes that have killed nearly 100 people.



Proud to partner with @wbaidlaw to give US troops the best legal support. pic.twitter.com/24inKoCfIR — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) December 17, 2025

We guess Taylor didn't hear that the strikes are legal.

Which orders are illegal? — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) December 17, 2025

Me and da boys looking for dem illegal orders 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hxDaDle71o — Mark Naughton (@MarkNaughton9) December 17, 2025

Do you have any recent examples of unlawful orders that would prompt this? — Richard Jeffery Jr (@ImAdapt73) December 17, 2025

Are these unlawful orders in the room with us now? — Vermonster 🇺🇸 (@pnshdvermonster) December 17, 2025

You’re fomenting insubordination in the ranks. 👎🏻 — MikeOnX (@michaellongii) December 17, 2025

That's the whole idea.

This is very subjective. Anyone can say any order is unlawful at any given time depending on the individual circumstance. This sign is inviting a young troop with a 2 or 3 year sealawyer degree to misinterpret an order. — Jerry Lawrence (@JerryPHeart) December 17, 2025

Tell me you don't understand the military without telling me you don't understand the military. — Otto Rotation (@RealAliasActual) December 17, 2025

Remind me again which branch of the military you served in? — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) December 17, 2025

Do I call you or my first line supervisor before disobeying an order from my first line supervisor? — Dustin (@RealDustinM) December 17, 2025

And you're setting up an E4 to be court martialed. Great job. Your activism will influence a 21 year old to destroy his life. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) December 17, 2025

It’s true they should disobey unlawful orders, but we know the purpose of this is to attempt to get them to disobey orders you SAY are unlawful but actually aren’t. But their lives and careers are a sacrifice you are willing to make. — SkyWatcher (@PedanticRiposte) December 17, 2025

All because they hate Trump being Commander-in-Chief.

Give Taylor his honorary "Seditious Six" pin.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

