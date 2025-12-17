AG Keith Ellison Announces Settlement With Kia and Hyundai Over Car Thefts
Dan Bongino Leaving the FBI in January
WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen...
Sen. Ed Markey Says Trump’s Travel Ban Is ‘Racism Disguised as Security’
Nearly $150,000 Raised for Elderly Employee Harassed at Target for Wearing a Charlie...
Texas Senatorial Candidate Says ‘You Can’t Love God and Abuse the Immigrant’
Here's Are Some Buzzkills for Dems About the Poll Showing AOC Beating JD...
Absentee Eric: No-Show Swalwell Adds Another Dubious Accomplishment to His Gubernatorial C...
Brown University Engages in Suspicious Behavior Following Shooting, and Tim Burchett Expos...
Jack Smith Pummeled by Questions, Runs From Reporters When Arriving on Capitol Hill
Sen. John Kennedy Nukes Dem Claims Hegseth and Rubio's Briefing Didn't Justify Narco...
CNN Host Reminds Ilhan Omar ICE Said They Never Pulled Over Her Son...
A Georgia Senate Panel's Grilling Fani Willis About Her Trump Witch Hunt Spending...
VIP
Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Leads Dem Pivot on Reasons Narco Boats Shouldn't Be...

Miles ‘Anonymous’ Taylor Putting Up Billboards That Would Make the Seditious Six Proud

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 17, 2025
Twitter

It's very clear what the Seditious Six were doing with their video. It wasn't just to remind troops that they don't have to obey unlawful orders, as they claimed — its purpose was to sow doubt among the troops that the orders they were receiving from the Trump administration were unlawful, and they could be prosecuted by a future administration.

Advertisement

Remember Miles Taylor? He was the "high-level" Trump administration official who wrote an anonymous op-ed for The New York Times (and a book) trashing the administration. The buzz was high among liberals, with some guessing it was written by Vice President Mike Pence. In reality, it was the deputy chief of staff to then-DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

In any case, Taylor has found a new hobby. Inspired by the Seditious Six, he's putting up billboards near U.S. Southern Command and Special Operations Command, addressed to every U.S. servicemember, advising them to obey only lawful orders. Note the URL at the bottom: DEFIANCE.ORG/TROOPS.

(Will didn't know the drug boat strikes had killed nearly 100 narco-terrorists … we thought it was way fewer.)

Recommended

WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention
Doug P.
Advertisement

We guess Taylor didn't hear that the strikes are legal.

That's the whole idea.

Advertisement

All because they hate Trump being Commander-in-Chief. 

Give Taylor his honorary "Seditious Six" pin.

***

 

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention
Doug P.
AG Keith Ellison Announces Settlement With Kia and Hyundai Over Car Thefts
Brett T.
Nearly $150,000 Raised for Elderly Employee Harassed at Target for Wearing a Charlie Kirk T-Shirt
Brett T.
Dan Bongino Leaving the FBI in January
Brett T.
Absentee Eric: No-Show Swalwell Adds Another Dubious Accomplishment to His Gubernatorial Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Here's Are Some Buzzkills for Dems About the Poll Showing AOC Beating JD Vance (Update: AOC Weighs In!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention Doug P.
Advertisement