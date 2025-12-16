Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s

Australia has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world, and yet 15 people were shot and killed over the weekend at a "Hanukkah by the Sea" celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. According to NPR, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with local leaders on Monday to already work toward even stronger gun measures, including limiting the number of guns one person can own and limiting the types of guns and modifications that are legal.

Advertisement

As we reported on Monday, AR-15 owner Adam Kinzinger hypothesized that at least the father and son attackers didn't have AR-15's, or it could have been much worse.

Notice the shooters didn’t have ARs? Would have been way worse if they did. https://t.co/rbBAizf0KJ — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) December 14, 2025

Kinzinger had further thoughts, not on the victims but on the AR-15. He proposed another hypothetical scenario involving the "military-style" rifle.

So let’s assume people could have had a pistol to carry. At least one shooter was on a bridge. Now assume he would have had an AR15, which he would have if no gun control. No chance a pistol defeats that from a distance.



I’m all for conceal carry, but let’s be honest here https://t.co/XtYc7h901g — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) December 14, 2025

Joey Jones posted the reality of the hypothetical. We're prevented from embedding the video, but @Mickamious posted:

WATCH; NSW Bondi Detective moves into position behind a tree, exposes himself to take aim using his Glock 19 or 26 from a distance of approx 40m to gun down Sajid Akram Naveed Akram realising his father is down, then turns to shoot back at the detective Gunfight is soon over

Whoops…. — Blake Hyder (@BlakeH9210) December 16, 2025

Just when you thought Kinzinger couldn’t out-douche himself…. — Gearjammer 🇺🇸 (@mighty_41) December 16, 2025

Oh, I’d have to argue Adam’s call here. — David Benjamin West (@cowboydbwest) December 15, 2025

Hmm I’ll challenge him on his skills if he wants. We have been trained tactically to shoot through vehicles, front and rear windows hitting targets at 40 meters. With .40 cal & 9mm. Zero targets missed! pic.twitter.com/KhAFXrHjZZ — Detective Mark Harry (Retired) 👮‍♂️✝️ (@DirtyHarry8080) December 16, 2025

Not long ago, a concealed handgun owner, shot and killed a mall shooter with one shot from 40 yards. But then, Adam probably knows "his" limitations... — Daniel C. Chamberlain (@attacker_bass) December 16, 2025

Thank goodness the partygoers didn't have concealed carry, and the shooters weren't firing AR-15s, but instead only a 12-gauge shotgun with slugs and a long-barreled bolt-action hunting rifle.

Fifteen people were killed, and more than 40 were injured, but at least no one had an AR-15, or it would have been much worse.

***

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.