The Hill DESPERATELY Claims Trump's Reiner Post Caused More 'Cracks' in the GOP...

Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on December 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Australia has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world, and yet 15 people were shot and killed over the weekend at a "Hanukkah by the Sea" celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. According to NPR, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with local leaders on Monday to already work toward even stronger gun measures, including limiting the number of guns one person can own and limiting the types of guns and modifications that are legal.

As we reported on Monday, AR-15 owner Adam Kinzinger hypothesized that at least the father and son attackers didn't have AR-15's, or it could have been much worse.

Kinzinger had further thoughts, not on the victims but on the AR-15. He proposed another hypothetical scenario involving the "military-style" rifle.

Joey Jones posted the reality of the hypothetical. We're prevented from embedding the video, but @Mickamious posted:

WATCH; 

NSW Bondi Detective moves into position behind a tree, exposes himself to take aim using his Glock 19 or 26 from a distance of approx 40m to gun down Sajid Akram

Naveed Akram realising his father is down, then turns to shoot back at the detective

Gunfight is soon over

Thank goodness the partygoers didn't have concealed carry, and the shooters weren't firing AR-15s, but instead only a 12-gauge shotgun with slugs and a long-barreled bolt-action hunting rifle.

Fifteen people were killed, and more than 40 were injured, but at least no one had an AR-15, or it would have been much worse.

***

Editor's Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

