Rep. Greg Casar Reminds Us That Tom Homan Was Caught Taking a Bribe and They Covered It Up

As we reported back in September, Democrats pounced when none other than "Fusion" Ken Dilanian of NBC News reported that border czar Tom Homan was caught taking $50,000 in bribes from FBI agents for government contracts. "Who’s the illegal now?" posted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Greg Casar thought December was a good time to remind everyone that the Trump administration covered up the whole thing.

Trump’s immigration czar Tom Homan was caught taking a $50,000 cash bribe and the Trump administration covered it up. — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) December 15, 2025

They didn't cover it up. They revealed that Homan at the time wasn't working for the government but as a private consultant.

Actually you are leaving out the part that in fact Bidens DOJ dropped the charges and the case, because they were caught with entrapment, which IS A CRIME. — Kwasny (@kwasny007) December 15, 2025

When you say they "covered it up" you mean you have no proof of what you are saying? Because I can invent any bullsh%t about you, and when you ask me for proof I might go: "Of course I can't, because you covered it up!" — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) December 15, 2025

This lie has been debunked many times. Repeating a lie over and over again doesn't make it true. — Joseph Vanchieri Jr.🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@VanchieriJr) December 15, 2025

Congressman Casar,

This is disturbing. Please provide some proof of this Homan bribe to us, your constituents. Also confirm that you will be running for U.S. re-election next year and under which new Texas re-districted district will you run for? Thank you! — Bruce Kalish (@BruceKalis21052) December 15, 2025

There is no evidence (e.g., tapes or documents) that Homan ever took any cash payment, and the matter remains closed without charges. The investigation took place before Trump took office. — The Hawkington Post (@TheHawkPost) December 15, 2025

Oh good grief. This has already been debunked. Do some research. — Juliet-Delta 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoanieD56266) December 15, 2025

He received some money while not working for the government, so it cannot be a bribe. There is no quid pro quo either, but you know that. — Walter (@waltersaysthin1) December 15, 2025

I’d like to share the citation, Congressman. Where might I find it? — Pete Kepf (@PeterKay1313) December 15, 2025

It was an attempt at entrapment by Biden's Administration and they chose not to pursue this because there was no case. — Rick Masters (@ChapChaeMasters) December 15, 2025

Not actually, but hey, is it the “new” lie for the day? Your others failed, or are you just getting the memo on this one and are behind? — IroncladOak (@IroncladOak) December 15, 2025

A lot of people think Casar is setting himself up for a big defamation lawsuit. Has Dilanian ever been wrong about anything?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

