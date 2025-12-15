Tom Homan Exposes HUGE Difference Between Biden and Trump on Border Security With...
Rep. Greg Casar Reminds Us That Tom Homan Was Caught Taking a Bribe and They Covered It Up

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 15, 2025
Meme

As we reported back in September, Democrats pounced when none other than "Fusion" Ken Dilanian of NBC News reported that border czar Tom Homan was caught taking $50,000 in bribes from FBI agents for government contracts. "Who’s the illegal now?" posted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Greg Casar thought December was a good time to remind everyone that the Trump administration covered up the whole thing.

They didn't cover it up. They revealed that Homan at the time wasn't working for the government but as a private consultant.

A lot of people think Casar is setting himself up for a big defamation lawsuit. Has Dilanian ever been wrong about anything?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

