MS MAO’s Katy Tur Lauds Australian PM's Vow to Further Restrict His Countrymen...
VIP
Trump Officially Sues BBC for Deceptively Editing His 'Stop the Steal' Speech
USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian National...
The Asylum Seeker America Should Save: Brave Chinese Whistleblower Risks Death If Sent...
Matthew Yglesias, Adam Kinzinger Give ‘Worst Take Ever’ on Bondi Beach Shooting
Triggered Tyrant: Nancy Pelosi Regrets Not Doing More to Infringe on Americans’ Second...
Mamdani Goes Full Extremist: Taps Al Qaeda Defender for City's Most Powerful Legal...
Tom Homan Exposes HUGE Difference Between Biden and Trump on Border Security With...
Star Tribune Finds the Connection Between ICE Arrest and George Floyd
Heated Blowup at Conan O'Brien's Star-Studded Party: Rob Reiner's Final Days Before Allege...
Rep. Greg Casar Reminds Us That Tom Homan Was Caught Taking a Bribe...
CNN's Jake Tapper Says He Constantly Covers Trump's Missteps Because He Dropped the...
No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presid...
Hot Take: Zionist Networks Staged Bondi Beach Shooting to Justify New Antisemitism Laws

In Minneapolis, Postal Workers March to Protest ICE’s Presence on Port Office Grounds

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 15, 2025
Twitchy

What is going on in Minnesota? This is the state where the governor's wife opens the kitchen windows so she can smell Minneapolis burning down and be part of the rioting. And now the government is doing everything it can to prevent deportations.

Advertisement

Dustin Grage reports that Minneapolis postal workers recently marched against ICE after an arrest was made in the post office parking lot. They want the post office (and its parking lot) to be an ICE-free zone.

Recommended

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They want to be a sanctuary post office where illegals can feel safe.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Heated Blowup at Conan O'Brien's Star-Studded Party: Rob Reiner's Final Days Before Alleged Murder by Son
justmindy
Matthew Yglesias, Adam Kinzinger Give ‘Worst Take Ever’ on Bondi Beach Shooting
Brett T.
Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him Over, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
MS MAO’s Katy Tur Lauds Australian PM's Vow to Further Restrict His Countrymen From Defending Themselves
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag Grateful Calvin
Advertisement