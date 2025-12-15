In Minneapolis, Postal Workers March to Protest ICE’s Presence on Port Office Grounds

What is going on in Minnesota? This is the state where the governor's wife opens the kitchen windows so she can smell Minneapolis burning down and be part of the rioting. And now the government is doing everything it can to prevent deportations.

Dustin Grage reports that Minneapolis postal workers recently marched against ICE after an arrest was made in the post office parking lot. They want the post office (and its parking lot) to be an ICE-free zone.

🚨 Minneapolis federal postal workers are protesting federal law enforcement operating on federal property. One even referred to ICE agents as “secret police.”



Leftist delusion on full display.



Welcome to Tim Walz’s Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/gzWwUJn4xk — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 15, 2025

Do those federal post office employees understand that they are protesting other federal employees? — Jesse (@JesseO007) December 15, 2025

It cannot be repeated enough, these Democrat voters are insane. They cannot pick and choose which federal laws are enforced, and which are not. — Clay (@StrafeRunner) December 15, 2025

We need an American @USPS, not a Marxist organization working to destroy America. — Mcnaughty Boy (@ga34738000) December 15, 2025

Federal law enforcement on federal property is bad? Rofl 🤣🤣🤣 — Bobbi (@BobbiMorto39522) December 15, 2025

But they can be trusted with Republican ballots. — The Intersect (@mburm201) December 15, 2025

Fire them. If they won't work then get rid of them. — Alacrity Fitzhugh (@CallMeTemple) December 15, 2025

Fire them and hire new postal workers. — Sherry (@Sherry40614670) December 15, 2025

Federal property bozos — Magaunicorn🦄🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🦄 (@BrandiDunham2) December 15, 2025

What's in the water in the metro?? I cannot believe the number of MN residents who actually want to protect illegals who are ruining the twin cities. — Gen❌_Vix ✟ #RIPCharlieKirk (@BipolarVix) December 15, 2025

Coworkers??? Did the post office hire illegal immigrants ??? — Lana Dekens-Chaney (@LanaDekens) December 15, 2025

Suicidal empathy - common in people with weak minds. — SEIOPEK BEIKANEE (@wrighttd) December 15, 2025

They want to be a sanctuary post office where illegals can feel safe.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

