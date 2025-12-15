NBC News: Many Black People Finding Joy in Activities Once Inaccessible Due to Systemic Racism

Back in 2020, we learned that camping was racist. ABC News did a feature on the “existential crisis over race” facing National Parks, which remain “stubbornly white,” even though statistics showed that the makeup of visitors to National Parks almost perfectly mirrored the racial makeup of the country. The Los Angeles Times followed up a month later, reporting that "camping and national parks have a complicated past when it comes to racial equality and equal access for all." One barrier: the cost of camping gear.

Now it's 2025, and NBC News has some good news to report: black adults are embracing sports, like golf, scuba diving, and skydiving, that defy stereotypes and bring joy. We'd thought that NBC News had dropped verticals like NBC BLK and NBC OUT when they dumped MSNBC. But Curtis Bunn reports for NBC BLK:

“I never thought that a Black woman like me, 63 years old, would ever find something that I just absolutely love at this point of my life,” [Tonya] Parker said. “[Golf has] opened up a whole new world for me.” It’s not just Parker. Many Black people are finding joy in activities that were once inaccessible because of systemic racism or were not culturally traditional pursuits in Black communities. These forays have become emblematic of the ways Black people celebrate the freedom and flexibility they have, and how they are using it to escape the rigors of life — personally, socially and politically. The activities have health benefits, too, such as stanching the release of cortisol, a so-called “stress hormone” that affects blood pressure, blood sugar and inflammation, said Linda Goler Blount, president of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, which focuses on health and wellness for Black women.

Parker even has a group of black women who golf together. They call themselves "the Chocolate Chix With Stix."

So Bunn talked to one woman who golfs, one man who skydives, and another young man who scuba dives. There's not much in the piece about the systemic racism keeping blacks from scuba diving.

"Many Black people are finding joy in activities that were once inaccessible because of systemic racism or were not culturally traditional pursuits in Black communities." That's it. That's the only mention of systemi racism in the whole piece.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about systemic racism.

