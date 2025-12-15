No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presid...
Hot Take: Zionist Networks Staged Bondi Beach Shooting to Justify New Antisemitism Laws
Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him...
WHOOPS! Gavin Newsom Trips All Over Himself in Rush to Pin This Lefty...
Michigan Professor Faceplants While Trying to Dunk on Thoughts and Prayers After Bondi...
VIP
Tara Palmeri Claims President Whose Cabinet Is 1/3 Women Does Not Value Women
FBI Announces Arrests In NYE Mass Casualty Plot From a Terror Group With...
Just How Connected Were Top MN Dems to the Somali Fraud? THIS Connected...
Terror Attack Thwarted: FBI Announcement As Violence Erupts Worldwide
NEW Evidence Shows Obama's DOJ (Including James Comey) Did Some HEAVY Lifting to...
House Oversight Has a Damning Report About DC Fudging Crime Stats (How Many...
WOW: John Kennedy Reads From MN AG's Office Internal Memo About WHY They...
Maria Bartiromo Made Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Squirm After He Said 'I've Never...
Wajahat Ali Rages at The New York Times for Being HONEST About Bondi...

NBC News: Many Black People Finding Joy in Activities Once Inaccessible Due to Systemic Racism

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 15, 2025
Journalism meme

Back in 2020, we learned that camping was racist. ABC News did a feature on the “existential crisis over race” facing National Parks, which remain “stubbornly white,” even though statistics showed that the makeup of visitors to National Parks almost perfectly mirrored the racial makeup of the country. The Los Angeles Times followed up a month later, reporting that "camping and national parks have a complicated past when it comes to racial equality and equal access for all." One barrier: the cost of camping gear.

Advertisement

Now it's 2025, and NBC News has some good news to report: black adults are embracing sports, like golf, scuba diving, and skydiving, that defy stereotypes and bring joy. We'd thought that NBC News had dropped verticals like NBC BLK and NBC OUT when they dumped MSNBC. But Curtis Bunn reports for NBC BLK:

“I never thought that a Black woman like me, 63 years old, would ever find something that I just absolutely love at this point of my life,” [Tonya] Parker said. “[Golf has] opened up a whole new world for me.”

It’s not just Parker. Many Black people are finding joy in activities that were once inaccessible because of systemic racism or were not culturally traditional pursuits in Black communities. These forays have become emblematic of the ways Black people celebrate the freedom and flexibility they have, and how they are using it to escape the rigors of life — personally, socially and politically.

The activities have health benefits, too, such as stanching the release of cortisol, a so-called “stress hormone” that affects blood pressure, blood sugar and inflammation, said Linda Goler Blount, president of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, which focuses on health and wellness for Black women.

Parker even has a group of black women who golf together. They call themselves "the Chocolate Chix With Stix."

So Bunn talked to one woman who golfs, one man who skydives, and another young man who scuba dives. There's not much in the piece about the systemic racism keeping blacks from scuba diving.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement

"Many Black people are finding joy in activities that were once inaccessible because of systemic racism or were not culturally traditional pursuits in Black communities." That's it. That's the only mention of systemi racism in the whole piece.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about systemic racism.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tim Walz Says RACIST ICE Targeted Ilhan Omar's LAW-ABIDING Son By Pulling Him Over, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
WHOOPS! Gavin Newsom Trips All Over Himself in Rush to Pin This Lefty Org's Energy Cost Report on Trump
Doug P.
Hot Take: Zionist Networks Staged Bondi Beach Shooting to Justify New Antisemitism Laws
Brett T.
No Lessons Learned: Kamala Harris Reportedly Prepping for Another Expensive, Failed Presidential Run
Warren Squire
Michigan Professor Faceplants While Trying to Dunk on Thoughts and Prayers After Bondi Beach Massacre
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement