Matthew Yglesias, Adam Kinzinger Give ‘Worst Take Ever’ on Bondi Beach Shooting

We think the worst take on the Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 15 people is that it was staged to give the government an excuse to pass stricter speech and antisemitism laws. Matt Yglesias' take was also nominated for worst take on the mass shooting.

Gun laws in Australia are some of the strictest in the world.



The shooting tonight in Bondi shows very clearly that no matter the case, if bad people want to obtain a gun, they will.



The problem Australians face is we’re not allowed to be armed to defend ourselves… — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) December 14, 2025

Alternatively, they would have killed a lot more people if they’d had access to more powerful firearms. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) Dec 15, 2025

More powerful than a high-powered hunting rifle? And a shotgun with slugs?



Are you this dumb? https://t.co/lBDZzXywu9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 14, 2025

The firearms they had were extremely powerful. This is a dumb take — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) December 14, 2025

Worst take ever — alpha raccoon (@thealpharaccoon) December 15, 2025

I may be mistaken, but I'm pretty sure most shootings in the US happen with less powerful firearms than what was used in Bondi — TJ 🇦🇺 (@teejaydev) December 14, 2025

It looks like a hunting rifle. They're usually chambered in rounds significantly more powerful than what you'll find in handguns or even military rifles. Do you know something specific about the chambering? — Kurmudge (@KurmudgeTV) December 14, 2025

Matt, in your understanding, what firearms are more "powerful" than a 12 gauge shotgun with slugs and a long bore hunting rifle? — Ozmodiar (@cmonjussthetip) December 14, 2025

What is a "powerful firearm", and how is a shotgun not one? — Jeu⭐⭐ (@JeunguraKahungi) December 14, 2025

We're assuming he's thinking the same thing as Adam Kinzinger, and it's a good thing the shooters didn't have AR-15s

Notice the shooters didn’t have ARs? Would have been way worse if they did. https://t.co/rbBAizf0KJ — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) December 14, 2025

And if I had been there with my AR, it would’ve been way over. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) December 15, 2025

You're such a douchebag. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 15, 2025

No. It wouldn't have been "way worse with an AR". It looked like a Beretta BRX1, a straight pull bolt action rifle available in 6.5CM, .308 and .300WM. Those are all "way worse" than .223. — James Mixter (@MixterJames) December 14, 2025

Someone tell this stupid shit how much more lethal a .308 hunting round is than 5.56, especially at 100+ meters. — Eric Rocketman 🚀🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Keck553) December 15, 2025

Admitted AR owner doesn’t want others owning an AR. — Shaun (@uneasypause) December 15, 2025

Why bolt action? because they knew no citizens could return fire....they had all the time they needed with bolt action. — TigerCPA (@tigercpa88) December 14, 2025

Imagine getting so wrecked by Trump it causes you to flip on literally everything you once promised to believe in https://t.co/aogr4H8EtO — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 14, 2025

Guess who else shouldn't have had an AR , @AdamKinzinger ? pic.twitter.com/ftCU0NVIO3 — Rabid (@Rabid8264) December 15, 2025

Guns are banned in Australia, @AdamKinzinger. That was done with a promise that this wouldn't happen. Not only did it happen, but police ran away.



I don't think your "at least it wasn't an AR" is much comfort to the victims or their families. — Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) December 15, 2025

***

