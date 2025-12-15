CNN's Jake Tapper Says He Constantly Covers Trump's Missteps Because He Dropped the Ball on Biden

Tom Homan Exposes HUGE Difference Between Biden and Trump on Border Security With...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 15, 2025
Twitter

Remember CNN's Jake Tapper's media tour to pimp his new book about how the White House fooled him and the rest of the media into thinking President Joe Biden was sharp as a tack? Of course, he waited until Biden was out of office to publish the book and say, "Oops, we sure did miss that story as it was happening." Well, Tapper's not going to fall for that again.

Advertisement

Jason Cohen reports for The Daily Caller:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on “Pod Save America” Monday that he frequently covers President Donald Trump’s missteps on his show because he failed to adequately scrutinize former President Joe Biden’s decline.

While promoting his May book examining Biden’s physical and mental decline, Tapper acknowledged shortcomings in his own coverage. “Pod Save America” host Tommy Vietor asked Tapper how well he felt the media was covering Trump supposedly sleeping in meetings or stumbling in public.

As we reported, back in November, Brian Stelter praised The New York Times' "data-driven, almost clinical" analysis of Trump's decline in stamina, saying he held only 1,029 official events this year, compared to 1,688 in 2017. No one's going to miss the story of Trump's cognitive and physical decline.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS

