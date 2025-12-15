CNN's Jake Tapper Says He Constantly Covers Trump's Missteps Because He Dropped the Ball on Biden

Remember CNN's Jake Tapper's media tour to pimp his new book about how the White House fooled him and the rest of the media into thinking President Joe Biden was sharp as a tack? Of course, he waited until Biden was out of office to publish the book and say, "Oops, we sure did miss that story as it was happening." Well, Tapper's not going to fall for that again.

🚨NEW: Jake Tapper says he *CONSTANTLY* covers Trump's missteps because he dropped ball on Biden🚨@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/7aJot54ai6 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 15, 2025

Jason Cohen reports for The Daily Caller:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on “Pod Save America” Monday that he frequently covers President Donald Trump’s missteps on his show because he failed to adequately scrutinize former President Joe Biden’s decline. While promoting his May book examining Biden’s physical and mental decline, Tapper acknowledged shortcomings in his own coverage. “Pod Save America” host Tommy Vietor asked Tapper how well he felt the media was covering Trump supposedly sleeping in meetings or stumbling in public.

That is HILARIOUS. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 15, 2025

"Dropped the ball" infers an intention on catching said ball. — ncd (@en_cee_dee) December 15, 2025

By drop the ball he means, totally ignored the reality clearly in front of him.



And he did so to help elect Biden — SJ Mac (@SJMac8546) December 15, 2025

Bad look Jake. — Christopher Kawasaki (@Ckawasaki) December 15, 2025

LOL — JWF (@JammieWF) December 15, 2025

Oh please — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 15, 2025

He selectively “dropped the ball” but is more than happy to hustle his lies now.



How typical. What a joke. — T.W.I.R. (@undrrrtheradar) December 15, 2025

“We’re hard on President Trump because we weren’t hard on Biden” is the most @jaketapper thing ever — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) December 15, 2025

He didn’t drop the ball, sir. He dug a hole, put the ball in it, and covered it up.



Big difference, Jake — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) December 15, 2025

Just Stop ✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/PNI0RH2Dyq — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) December 15, 2025

It’s so odd that their journalistic zeal comes and goes in exact sync with which party is in the White House. — TJoe (@Joe1031572T) December 15, 2025

As we reported, back in November, Brian Stelter praised The New York Times' "data-driven, almost clinical" analysis of Trump's decline in stamina, saying he held only 1,029 official events this year, compared to 1,688 in 2017. No one's going to miss the story of Trump's cognitive and physical decline.

