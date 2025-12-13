Sen. Patty Murray Wants Immediate Release of 'Constituent' Mauled by DHS K9

It was just last week that Sen. Patty Murray was demanding the immediate release of Jose Paniagua Calderón, a Colombian national, for medical treatment after he was caught on video screaming in pain "as a silver-colored SUV drives over his legs," reported Oregon Public Broadcasting. Tricia McLaughlin responded, saying, "No. ICE did NOT run over this illegal alien's leg. Pure theatre. No injury. After ICE officers applied wrist restraints, Paniagua launched into an Oscar-level performance, dramatically screaming while officers simply moved his vehicle off the roadway." McLaughlin said that Calderón "received a full medical evaluation including multiple X-rays that showed ZERO fractures, dislocations or injuries."

Now, Murray is again demanding the release of a "constituent" from ICE custody so that he can receive medical treatment after being mauled by a DHS K9.

A DHS K9 mauled my constituent, Wilmer. He's married to a U.S. citizen, has 3 U.S.-born children, and has NO criminal convictions.



You can care about enforcing our immigration laws and still know this is deeply wrong.



He poses no threat. ICE must release him so he can get… pic.twitter.com/cImuy3yPpU — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 12, 2025

" … appropriate medical care."

Murray had video and photos to back up her claim that "Wilmer" was attacked by a dog, but in her brief biography, she didn't mention if her "constituent" was her legally. His wife is. His kids are. But is he?

He may have no criminal convictions, but he's been charged in the past with dealing heroin, theft, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

1. Here's here illegally

2. He has a record

3. If he's your "constituent" that means he's also voting illegally.



Senator Murray, you lie like you breathe. pic.twitter.com/1uKDLoPMQ0 — Tourend (@TourendV) December 12, 2025

She didn't mention if he was here illegally.

That’s a lot of words to hide the fact that he’s still illegal and in violation of the law. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) December 12, 2025

He’s not a constituent, unless he’s illegally voting. pic.twitter.com/PWN6FEWtUf — MissJinxed (@iammissjinxed) December 12, 2025

“He does NOT have status” - your words.

He’s illegal. We’re not playing games anymore. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) December 12, 2025

You left out his legal status…. Curious — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) December 12, 2025

If he doesn’t have status, as you said, he’s not your constituent. — CamTastic (@CamTastick) December 12, 2025

DHS responded:

Don’t run from law enforcement and resist arrest.



CBP agents arrested Wilmer Toledo Martinez an illegal alien who has prior arrests for being in possession of a LOADED FIREARM.



Martinez resisted arrest and attempted to flee. He was safely taken down by a designated patrol K9.… https://t.co/hePaFEPqxj — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 9, 2025

The post continues:

After being taken into custody, he was provided medical attention. Martinez will remain in DHS custody pending his removal proceedings. CBP is unapologetic in the mission to secure our nation’s communities and remove the worst of the worst.

No criminal convictions, yet. Being here illegally will eventually be a conviction unless he self deports because we finally have a president willing to uphold laws, rather than put citizens in danger and drive up inflation to import votes. — whiskeyvice (@whiskeyvice) December 12, 2025

Really hard to pick up a conviction when you don't show up for court. — PoohThePoleDancer (@PoleDancingPooh) December 12, 2025

The pictures show he received medical care. He was in a hospital bed with a hospital tag on his wrist. You think the public is stupid enough to believe your propaganda? — AFT Agent.gum (@JJussely) December 12, 2025

ICE is going crazy in Oregon. They're running over good men with no criminal record with their SUVs and mauling them with their dogs.

"Constituent."

