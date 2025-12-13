Sen. Patty Murray Wants Immediate Release of 'Constituent' Mauled by DHS K9

ABC Hypes up Scary Polar Bears Study Complete With Climate Alarmism Tropes
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on December 13, 2025
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

It was just last week that Sen. Patty Murray was demanding the immediate release of Jose Paniagua Calderón, a Colombian national, for medical treatment after he was caught on video screaming in pain "as a silver-colored SUV drives over his legs," reported Oregon Public Broadcasting. Tricia McLaughlin responded, saying, "No. ICE did NOT run over this illegal alien's leg. Pure theatre. No injury. After ICE officers applied wrist restraints, Paniagua launched into an Oscar-level performance, dramatically screaming while officers simply moved his vehicle off the roadway." McLaughlin said that Calderón "received a full medical evaluation including multiple X-rays that showed ZERO fractures, dislocations or injuries."

Now, Murray is again demanding the release of a "constituent" from ICE custody so that he can receive medical treatment after being mauled by a DHS K9.

" … appropriate medical care."

Murray had video and photos to back up her claim that "Wilmer" was attacked by a dog, but in her brief biography, she didn't mention if her "constituent" was her legally. His wife is. His kids are. But is he?

He may have no criminal convictions, but he's been charged in the past with dealing heroin, theft, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

She didn't mention if he was here illegally.

DHS responded:

The post continues:

After being taken into custody, he was provided medical attention.

Martinez will remain in DHS custody pending his removal proceedings.

CBP is unapologetic in the mission to secure our nation’s communities and remove the worst of the worst.

ICE is going crazy in Oregon. They're running over good men with no criminal record with their SUVs and mauling them with their dogs.

"Constituent."

***

