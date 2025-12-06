Patty Murray: José Screams in Excruciating Pain As an ICE Vehicle Allegedly Runs Over His Legs

Woman Says There Should Be a Law That All Trump Voters Wear a...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 06, 2025
Comedy Central

We don't know José's last name, but Sen. Patty Murray does, and she says his family says he is a good man. Murray alleges that an ICE vehicle ran over his foot while he was being detained and demands that he be released from detention to receive medical care.

Innocent immigrants? So he was here legally?

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports, after giving the trigger warning, "Note: This story contains disturbing details.":

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a man appeared to have his legs run over by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement truck while being detained Thursday.

In a press release Friday, police said they became aware of the incident through a cellphone video circulated by community members. The video appears to show the man being struck by an ICE agent’s vehicle while being arrested.

According to The Columbian, the man, named Jose Paniagua Calderón, was detained in front of a Mexican restaurant on East 4th Plain Boulevard. Videos on social media show him screaming in pain as a silver-colored SUV drives over his legs.

The video on social media is the same one Murray posted. 

Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin denies that ICE ran over José's leg.

The post continues:

… normally immediately after without issue and received a full medical evaluation including multiple X-rays that showed ZERO fractures, dislocations or injuries.

But you can clearly hear the screams of pain in the postage-stamp-sized video shot from a block away. Why would he fake that?

***

