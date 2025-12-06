Patty Murray: José Screams in Excruciating Pain As an ICE Vehicle Allegedly Runs Over His Legs

We don't know José's last name, but Sen. Patty Murray does, and she says his family says he is a good man. Murray alleges that an ICE vehicle ran over his foot while he was being detained and demands that he be released from detention to receive medical care.

Advertisement

You can hear Jose scream in excruciating pain as an ICE vehicle runs over his foot while he's being detained.



His family says Jose is a good man, with no criminal record, who works in roofing.



He needs to be released from detention to receive appropriate medical care. pic.twitter.com/XjbbZd0DnL — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 6, 2025

ICE should not be free to inflict this kind of pain and suffering on innocent immigrants. This doesn’t make anyone safer.



Republicans must join Democrats in calling for oversight, accountability, and serious restraint.https://t.co/8Dw2CEZ45V — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 6, 2025

Innocent immigrants? So he was here legally?

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports, after giving the trigger warning, "Note: This story contains disturbing details.":

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a man appeared to have his legs run over by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement truck while being detained Thursday. In a press release Friday, police said they became aware of the incident through a cellphone video circulated by community members. The video appears to show the man being struck by an ICE agent’s vehicle while being arrested. According to The Columbian, the man, named Jose Paniagua Calderón, was detained in front of a Mexican restaurant on East 4th Plain Boulevard. Videos on social media show him screaming in pain as a silver-colored SUV drives over his legs.

The video on social media is the same one Murray posted.

Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin denies that ICE ran over José's leg.

No. ICE did NOT run over this illegal alien's leg. Pure theatre. No Injury.



After ICE officers applied wrist restraints, Paniagua launched into an Oscar-level performance, dramatically screaming while officers simply moved his vehicle off the roadway.



He walked around… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 6, 2025

The post continues:

… normally immediately after without issue and received a full medical evaluation including multiple X-rays that showed ZERO fractures, dislocations or injuries.

But you can clearly hear the screams of pain in the postage-stamp-sized video shot from a block away. Why would he fake that?

Jesus Patty… just shut the fuck up — Sandra Smith (@SandraSmit75521) December 6, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.