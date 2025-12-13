Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa

What is Antifa, anyway? Is it, as Joe Biden claimed during the presidential debates, that it's "just an idea," or is it a domestic terrorist group? Rep. Bennie Thompson seemed offended that Antifa had been declared the top domestic terrorist threat and pressed FBI Operations Director Michael Glasheen on where they are and how many people. He must have thought it was a powerful moment, because he posted it to his own X account.

I asked FBI Operations Director Michael Glasheen a simple question: “Where in the United States does Antifa exist?”



His reply: “We are building out the infrastructure right now.”



It is clear that Antifa is not a formal, organized group with a defined structure or leadership.… pic.twitter.com/Q8qh2iazp9 — Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) December 11, 2025

The post continues: "How can it be called a 'top threat'?"

Andy Ngo is the expert on the subject. He even wrote a book about it that bookstores refused to carry.

Antifa exist all over the country as decentralized networks and cells. You should read the federal court documents in the North Texas Antifa terror case. Seven have pleaded guilty so far and admitted to committing or aiding organized terrorists who carried out a shooting inspired… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 12, 2025

The post continues: "…by Antifa ideology."

Where in the United States does Antifa exist? Well, start with Portland and the Rose City Antifa, and then look at any other city where people dressed in black parade down the street, holding a huge Antifa banner and carrying Antifa flags with the Antifa logo.

You're a giant asshole. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 13, 2025

Such a dumb question. Ok Bennie where is the headquarters of MAGA and how many members are in this group? — hernando arce (@hernandoarce) December 12, 2025

They literally refer to themselves as an organization you incompetent clown. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZSstgb4sZV — Boston_Mom (@Boston_Terf) December 12, 2025

Now ask this question the same way for “white supremacists”.

They were the number one threat under the Biden administration.. — Dominus (@Dominus3033) December 11, 2025

Most terrorist organizations are built on decentralized cells. I suspect you know this. Kindly stop with the gaslighting, congressman. Thank you. — Glen Bradley (@GlenBradley) December 12, 2025

It seems you’re opposed to looking into it. Why would that be? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) December 11, 2025

@BennieGThompson is connecting dots that aren’t there. A shameful question to cover for Leftist violence. So many politicians play that game — Christopher Holton (@CHoltonCSP) December 12, 2025

The decentralization is part of the strategy in creating the group. Good god, man, read a book. — Its A Dry Heat (@Its_a_dryheat) December 13, 2025

Organizations do not need to exist in a top down structure. Antifa is a great example of this. — Bill Askew (@rwaskew10) December 13, 2025

As Ngo said above, members of Antifa are finally being prosecuted for terrorist acts. Where are they in the United States? Every major city. Check their Facebook pages. That's where they organize.

Note that this is the same congressman who called the shooting of two National Guardsmen an "unfortunate accident," so he has trouble seeing terrorism when it's right in front of his face.

***

