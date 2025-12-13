Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa

Scott Jennings: Suing Dems Will Need SWAT Teams and Kentucky Colonels to Stop...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 13, 2025
PJ Media

What is Antifa, anyway? Is it, as Joe Biden claimed during the presidential debates, that it's "just an idea," or is it a domestic terrorist group? Rep. Bennie Thompson seemed offended that Antifa had been declared the top domestic terrorist threat and pressed FBI Operations Director Michael Glasheen on where they are and how many people. He must have thought it was a powerful moment, because he posted it to his own X account.

The post continues: "How can it be called a 'top threat'?"

Andy Ngo is the expert on the subject. He even wrote a book about it that bookstores refused to carry.

The post continues: "…by Antifa ideology."

Where in the United States does Antifa exist? Well, start with Portland and the Rose City Antifa, and then look at any other city where people dressed in black parade down the street, holding a huge Antifa banner and carrying Antifa flags with the Antifa logo.

As Ngo said above, members of Antifa are finally being prosecuted for terrorist acts. Where are they in the United States? Every major city. Check their Facebook pages. That's where they organize.

Note that this is the same congressman who called the shooting of two National Guardsmen an "unfortunate accident," so he has trouble seeing terrorism when it's right in front of his face.

