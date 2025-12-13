VIP
White Guilt Over Accountability: Minneapolis Shrugs at $250M Stolen from Hungry Kids
Jasmine Crockett Claims She Gets the Struggles of Farmers and Ranchers, Knows the...
Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa
Scott Jennings: Suing Dems Will Need SWAT Teams and Kentucky Colonels to Stop...
USA! Trump Takes the Field at Army-Navy Game As the Crowd Goes Wild...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Honors 1980 Olympic Men's Hockey Team With Photo of Stanley...
Dems Will Award Reuters Major Loyalty Points for Pushing Their Redacted Trump Pic...
Freed Illegal Alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia Sounds Like He’s Giving Democrat Party Campaign...
Childless Strategist Bitecofer Declares Kids Ruin Lives – X Users Clap Back Hard
'WIPEOUT!' Video of ICE Vehicle Knocking Over Protester Amid Laughter Isn't Generating Sym...
Federal Judge Disbars Philly Prosecutor for Lying to Free Man Who Murdered Parents,...
China Taxes Condoms to Spark a Baby Boom – Protection Now Comes at...
House Candidate From Calif. Earns the Ratio of the Week for Pushing Dems'...
VIP
What Gives? Dems Who Say Biden Was a GREAT President Aren't Ponying Up...

Questions Surround Mass Shooting at Brown University; Several Reported Injured

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 13, 2025
Townhall Media

We're going to have to go with the 24-hour rule on this one: take everything with a grain of salt until law enforcement officials provide confirmation.

There was a mass shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon, and President Trump, who says he's been briefed, has posted that the shooter is in custody and then reversed himself.

Advertisement

The White House put out this statement:

About half an hour later, though, the White House followed up with a message that "the Brown University police reversed their statement — the suspect is not in custody."

The Associated Press reported on the mass shooter just before 5 p.m.

A law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity said that two had been killed and a number injured. The number we've seen floating around is 20, but again, wait for confirmation.

We're not sure where this person got their information, but it's about the most we have right now:

Recommended

USA! Trump Takes the Field at Army-Navy Game As the Crowd Goes Wild (Well, Except Maybe for ONE Person)
Doug P.
Advertisement

The complete statement reads:

An active shooter situation unfolded at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, prompting a massive emergency response and campus-wide lockdown during the second day of final exams

Reports of gunfire emerged around 4:30 p.m. near the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story facility housing the School of Engineering and Physics Department. Brown University issued urgent alerts instructing students and staff to lock doors, silence phones, and shelter in place, advising them to run, hide, or fight as a last resort if necessary. Providence Police confirmed multiple people were shot in the area, though exact numbers and conditions of victims remain unconfirmed amid ongoing investigations.

Early university alerts briefly stated one suspect was in custody, but this was quickly retracted, with officials clarifying that no suspect had been apprehended and an active search continued involving Providence Police, Rhode Island State Police, and federal agencies including the FBI. Additional reports of shots fired near Governor Street, several blocks away, heightened concerns, though connections between incidents are under review.

Ongoing Situation: The campus remained on lockdown into the evening, with heavy police and fire presence on streets including Hope and Thayer. Emergency responders from across Rhode Island assisted in what was described as a mass casualty event. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area and shelter in place. Details on casualties, motive, and suspect have not been released as the investigation continues.

Advertisement

 We'll update this post as further information is made available.

***

Tags:

CRIME FBI MASS SHOOTING RHODE ISLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USA! Trump Takes the Field at Army-Navy Game As the Crowd Goes Wild (Well, Except Maybe for ONE Person)
Doug P.
Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa
Brett T.
Jasmine Crockett Claims She Gets the Struggles of Farmers and Ranchers, Knows the Smell of Paper Plants
Warren Squire
Federal Judge Disbars Philly Prosecutor for Lying to Free Man Who Murdered Parents, Abandoned Baby
justmindy
Scott Jennings: Suing Dems Will Need SWAT Teams and Kentucky Colonels to Stop Trump’s Ballroom
Warren Squire
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Honors 1980 Olympic Men's Hockey Team With Photo of Stanley Cup
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

USA! Trump Takes the Field at Army-Navy Game As the Crowd Goes Wild (Well, Except Maybe for ONE Person) Doug P.
Advertisement