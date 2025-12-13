Questions Surround Mass Shooting at Brown University; Several Reported Injured

We're going to have to go with the 24-hour rule on this one: take everything with a grain of salt until law enforcement officials provide confirmation.

There was a mass shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon, and President Trump, who says he's been briefed, has posted that the shooter is in custody and then reversed himself.

The White House put out this statement:

“I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/3aajBXd3XT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 13, 2025

About half an hour later, though, the White House followed up with a message that "the Brown University police reversed their statement — the suspect is not in custody."

The Associated Press reported on the mass shooter just before 5 p.m.

BREAKING: Brown University says there is an active shooter on campus in Rhode Island. https://t.co/apnHcgF1xG — The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2025

A law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity said that two had been killed and a number injured. The number we've seen floating around is 20, but again, wait for confirmation.

We're not sure where this person got their information, but it's about the most we have right now:

Here's the full context 👇



An active shooter situation unfolded at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, prompting a massive emergency response and campus-wide lockdown during the second day of final exams



Reports of gunfire emerged… pic.twitter.com/uaw1gcCqDL — Dave (@Davely_X) December 13, 2025

The complete statement reads:

An active shooter situation unfolded at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, prompting a massive emergency response and campus-wide lockdown during the second day of final exams Reports of gunfire emerged around 4:30 p.m. near the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story facility housing the School of Engineering and Physics Department. Brown University issued urgent alerts instructing students and staff to lock doors, silence phones, and shelter in place, advising them to run, hide, or fight as a last resort if necessary. Providence Police confirmed multiple people were shot in the area, though exact numbers and conditions of victims remain unconfirmed amid ongoing investigations. Early university alerts briefly stated one suspect was in custody, but this was quickly retracted, with officials clarifying that no suspect had been apprehended and an active search continued involving Providence Police, Rhode Island State Police, and federal agencies including the FBI. Additional reports of shots fired near Governor Street, several blocks away, heightened concerns, though connections between incidents are under review. Ongoing Situation: The campus remained on lockdown into the evening, with heavy police and fire presence on streets including Hope and Thayer. Emergency responders from across Rhode Island assisted in what was described as a mass casualty event. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area and shelter in place. Details on casualties, motive, and suspect have not been released as the investigation continues.

We'll update this post as further information is made available.

***