Illegal Who Entered 7 Times and Sexually Assaulted Woman Praised by Judge for His 'Family Devotion'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 13, 2025
AngieArtist

We try to keep words like "rape" out of our headlines to keep from being red-flagged by Facebook. But this is the story of yet another illegal immigrant rapist, although you wouldn't know he was an illegal alien from reading the cryptic headline in The Detroit News.

What? "Immigrant's fate"? This trial has exposed much more than the federal fight between the activist judge and the Justice Department.

Robert Snell reports for The Detroit News:

A federal judge praised a violent Honduran immigrant who sexually assaulted a woman who has cerebral palsy after sneaking into the United States, spared him from spending two more years in prison and called the man a future “ambassador for living up to our immigration restrictions.”

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy is under fire from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit, which has appealed the sentence for 30-year-old handyman Edys Renan Membreño Díaz. The case represents an extreme departure from punishment for a man caught sneaking into the U.S. at least seven times and illustrates the tension between a Republican-led crackdown on illegal immigration and a judge nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2014.

Levy, who worked as a federal prosecutor in Metro Detroit and headed the office's Civil Rights unit before becoming a judge, had another plan for Díaz, who snuck into the U.S. at least seven times since 2019. She decided the five months he spent in federal custody while the immigration case was pending were enough punishment.

So the judge spared him an extra two years in prison for immigration violations and called him "an ambassador for living up to our immigration restrictions and that you will communicate your experience to people back in Honduras and discourage them from coming here without documentation." Unreal.

The post continues:

… was celebrated as the first open lesbian Federal Judge in Michigan

Unreal

The post continues:

… laundry room. 

He was sentenced 3 years ago and could be released from prison as early as July 2028.

But, the U.S. District Judge Judith Levy refused to sentence him to 2 more years for immigration crimes and called this monster a future “ambassador for living up to our immigration restrictions.” This Obama-appointed judge went on to praise him for “family devotion and willingness to perform work that it claimed Americans find undesirable.”

Truly wicked.

He's a handyman, and she praised him for performing work that Americans find undesirable? This case is just insane.

Stephen Miller laid it out plain and simple:

This judge knew exactly what she was doing and came right out and said it. So he'll be back out on the streets two years earlier thanks to her compassion for illegals.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

