Illegal Who Entered 7 Times and Sexually Assaulted Woman Praised by Judge for His 'Family Devotion'

We try to keep words like "rape" out of our headlines to keep from being red-flagged by Facebook. But this is the story of yet another illegal immigrant rapist, although you wouldn't know he was an illegal alien from reading the cryptic headline in The Detroit News.

Advertisement

Immigrant's fate in Detroit exposes federal fight between judge, Justice Dept. https://t.co/3G3GF0didK — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) December 13, 2025

What? "Immigrant's fate"? This trial has exposed much more than the federal fight between the activist judge and the Justice Department.

Robert Snell reports for The Detroit News:

A federal judge praised a violent Honduran immigrant who sexually assaulted a woman who has cerebral palsy after sneaking into the United States, spared him from spending two more years in prison and called the man a future “ambassador for living up to our immigration restrictions.” U.S. District Judge Judith Levy is under fire from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit, which has appealed the sentence for 30-year-old handyman Edys Renan Membreño Díaz. The case represents an extreme departure from punishment for a man caught sneaking into the U.S. at least seven times and illustrates the tension between a Republican-led crackdown on illegal immigration and a judge nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2014. … Levy, who worked as a federal prosecutor in Metro Detroit and headed the office's Civil Rights unit before becoming a judge, had another plan for Díaz, who snuck into the U.S. at least seven times since 2019. She decided the five months he spent in federal custody while the immigration case was pending were enough punishment.

So the judge spared him an extra two years in prison for immigration violations and called him "an ambassador for living up to our immigration restrictions and that you will communicate your experience to people back in Honduras and discourage them from coming here without documentation." Unreal.

He entered the US illegally 7 times. Was 'convicted of raping and sodomizing a woman who has cerebral palsy.' Federal judge praises him, spares him more prison time. Prosecutors: 'The court spun his repeated illegal entries in his favor, commending his family devotion.' https://t.co/J3arwoZ9RU — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 13, 2025

Obama appointed U.S. District Judge Judith Levy DECLINED to sentence a Honduran illegal, convicted of s*xually assaulting a disabled woman, to two more years in prison for immigration crimes.



She also called him an “ambassador for living up to our immigration restrictions.”



She… pic.twitter.com/vTD2Xzlpua — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2025

The post continues:

… was celebrated as the first open lesbian Federal Judge in Michigan Unreal

Unspeakable Depravity.



Edys Renan Membreño Díaz, a criminal illegal from Honduras who illegally entered our country 7 times, was convicted of raping and sodomizing a woman who has cerebral palsy and cognitive delays. He attacked her and dragged her into her apartment building’s… pic.twitter.com/wrsMcP2jDE — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 13, 2025

Advertisement

The post continues:

… laundry room. He was sentenced 3 years ago and could be released from prison as early as July 2028. But, the U.S. District Judge Judith Levy refused to sentence him to 2 more years for immigration crimes and called this monster a future “ambassador for living up to our immigration restrictions.” This Obama-appointed judge went on to praise him for “family devotion and willingness to perform work that it claimed Americans find undesirable.” Truly wicked.

He's a handyman, and she praised him for performing work that Americans find undesirable? This case is just insane.

Stephen Miller laid it out plain and simple:

When foreigners invade our territory and violently rape defenseless women these are war crimes. Democrat judges give them aid, shelter not because they are “soft” but because they support the end game: the forced humiliation, dismantlement, domination and destruction of the West. https://t.co/gU9wXb6hJa — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 13, 2025

So when is the administration going to act in accordance with the understanding this is part of modern warfare?



The framing of perceptions is key. The language needs to reflect the far more important national security implications rather than “local crime” story. — Mose Humphrey (@BigMoseHumphrey) December 13, 2025

Advertisement

Absolutely outrageous! Time to impeach activist judges and secure our nation. — Anna 🇺🇸 (@realAnn_29) December 13, 2025

Exactly. This is not “toxic empathy” this is evil & intentional. They know exactly what they’re doing.



Right wingers need to stop saying these people are just too kind for their own good. They are the opposite, and they have no intention of slowing down. — Rebecca V. Proud American 🇺🇸 (@AntiCommieBecca) December 13, 2025

This judge knew exactly what she was doing and came right out and said it. So he'll be back out on the streets two years earlier thanks to her compassion for illegals.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.