ABC News: Sen. Mark Warner Says Type of Ammo Used in Drug Boat Strike Was ‘Anti-Personnel’

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 13, 2025
Meme

The U.S. seized an oil tanker near Venezuela this week, all while the Democrats have been busy proving that another one of their top priorities is protecting narco terrorists running drugs by boat for the cartels. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner posts, "So they can seize an oil tanker, but not a drug boat?" He could have easily said, "So they can blow up a drug boat, but not an oil tanker," and looked just as stupid. 

Warner was still butthurt on Friday over the United States blowing narco-terrorists out of the water. According to ABC News, Warner revealed that the ammunition used by U.S. forces was "anti-personnel" and meant so that no one would survive the strike.

Anne Flaherty reports for ABC News:

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters on Friday that the type of munitions used by the military in a Sept. 2 boat strike -- including on survivors in a second strike -- were "anti-personnel" and designed to ensure the people on board did not survive, not just stop the drug shipment.

In question has been whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's orders to the military was to kill the people on board, stop the drug shipment — or both.

Warner, who has received classified briefings on the strike, also said that U.S. intelligence identified all 11 people on board and each person killed was linked to the drug trade, although the level of their involvement was unclear.

"It's one thing to be a 'narco-terrorist' and another thing to be a fisherman that's getting paid 100 bucks [who a] couple times a year, runs on one of these boats to supplement his income," Warner said at a Defense Writers Group event, sponsored by George Washington University.

So the military was supposed to have used munitions designed to destroy the drugs but leave the boat and the smugglers alone?

Remember when President Joe Biden suggested training police officers to shoot people in the leg?

The bombs are meant to blow up the narco-terrorists and their drugs. What kind of munitions does Warner suggest we use against these speedboats with between three and six outboard motors?

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

