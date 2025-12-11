University Launches Program to End the ‘Whiteness Pandemic’

So, it seems as though "The Whiteness Pandemic Project" was funded by the Institute of Child Development of the University of Minnesota. That's disturbing, after all of the effort that's been put into stripping critical race theory from public schools.

So, whiteness is a pandemic now? We'd heard that Black Lives Matter protests were OK during the COVID-19 lockdowns because racism was a "public health issue." "Whiteness" is a term that is used for a couple of reasons: it avoids just using the word white, and it allows whiteness to be attributed to other races, such as "white-adjacent" Asian Americans.

"The culture of Whiteness is centuries-old, yet lives on. Some of the modern features of the culture of Whiteness include racial silence, fragility, and passivity in the face of racial injustice." We also learned in 2020 from an exhibit in the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture that features of whiteness include rugged individualism, the belief that hard work is the key to success, objectivity, the nuclear family, an emphasis on the scientific method, respect for authority, rigid time schedules, and delayed gratification, among others.

Yup. This is real.



The University of Minnesota has launched a program to end the "Whiteness Pandemic".



"We wanted to better understand the culture of Whiteness and support parents to challenge it"



Link:https://t.co/08BfJC5wyL pic.twitter.com/wvdz0Iqcl8 — Matt Tardio (@angertab) December 9, 2025

HOLY SHIT!



This crap was funded by the National Institute of Mental Health, a U.S. government agency that supports research to understand and treat mental illnesses pic.twitter.com/tH0x4w28B9 — Matt Tardio (@angertab) December 9, 2025

So what is the Whiteness Pandemic? "The Whiteness Pandemic refers to the invisible intergenerational transmission of the culture of Whiteness from adult to children through explicit words and actions or silence and implicit modeling."

Yep. We reported on it in November. We might have some additional info in here that's interesting (alarming!). https://t.co/zYBOY06gLD — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) December 10, 2025

It's alarming that they're going after the nuclear family and the "transmission of the culture" from parents to their children, even through silence and inaction. God forbid kids grow up to be like their parents.

Defending Education reported in November:

According to the paper, the authors came to their conclusion that “family socialization into the centuries-old culture of Whiteness” perpetuates U.S. racism after reviewing survey results from 392 participants. All of those surveyed were: White female mothers

Almost exclusively from Minnesota (385/392)

Had an average income range of $125,000 – $149,999

90%+ had a bachelor’s degree or higher

61% were “somewhat or very liberal” versus 18% who were “somewhat or very conservative” … The website also includes “Practice Resources for Courageous Parenting, Teaching, and Caregiving” which claims that “race matters in the United States because racism still exists.” It goes on to state that “when parents, teachers, and other adults are silent around race it communicates apathy or approval of racism although this may be the opposite of what adults intend.” The Lab notes that in order to stop the “Whiteness pandemic” parents should inject discussions of race and racism with their children into their daily lives.

So they surveyed a bunch of AWFLs.

It’s so strange that the entire world has picked a target (whites), and now seeks to destroy the remaining 8% of us left. You have to ask yourself why? — Zero Tolerance Policy 🇺🇸 (@ThoughtCrimes80) December 10, 2025

They want to strip white people of any sense of identity outside of global citizen — Kristin Marie House (@JemmingKristin) December 10, 2025

Culture of whiteness?



Meritocracy

Law and order

Value life

Treat everyone equally regardless of skin color



What exactly do they want to get rid of? — Throttle_This (@Throttle_This) December 10, 2025

My alma mater. It was pretty white and pretty cool when I was there.



No need to worry about including them in any estate planning. — Tim (@RelocatedYeti) December 9, 2025

I like how they put a source (Helms, 2017) as if that somehow bolsters their absolutely made-up bullshit. "Look, this written diarrhea has a source, so it must be true!" — Our cut man (Al Silvani) (@ChaletMocha) December 10, 2025

It's very scientific. But we were told the scientific method was a feature of whiteness, and hence racism.

Public institutions that teach racism no matter how it is disguised need to be defunded by elected officials. Such reckless institutions will divide and eventually destroy society in chaos, ignorance and incompetence. — Henry Pelifian 🇺🇸 (@HPelifian) December 10, 2025

Not one taxpayer dime should go to this. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 10, 2025

Too late.

***

