Author Hears a Lot of Canadians Are Canceling Their Trips to the US

This editor lives in the bluest suburb of a blue city, and back when President Trump was making noises about tariffs and making Canada the 51st state and calling Justin Trudeau its governor, he saw a couple of people put up Canadian flags in solidarity with our neighbors to the north. The TDS-afflicted had a new ally in Canada.

We've been hearing about Canadians canceling their winter travel plans to Orlando, but we were especially hurt to learn that bestselling author Jeffrey Luscombe was canceling his trip to Florida and also a summer trip to Zohran Mamdani's New York City.

We cancelled two trips to the US in 2025. One to Florida in the winter and another we hd planned to NYC in the summer. I hear a lot of other Canadians did too. 🤷🏻‍♂️🇨🇦 — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) December 11, 2025

A lot of other Canadians did, too?

We don’t care. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) December 11, 2025

We will just raise your tariffs to compensate — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 11, 2025

Who cares you know how many Canadians are down here right now living that snowbird life??? Still enough that you cancelling this vacation to have zero impact beyond a virtue signaling post. — Tyler (@realcrackashii) December 11, 2025

Yet here I am in Florida with all these Ontario license plates in high season and the bar staff are all grousing about the lousy tippers. — Johnny Moline 🐊 🌴🦩🦎 (@johnmccumber) December 11, 2025

Yet Florida numbers just broke another record.



Rumor is people found out Canadians wouldn't be visiting and its doubled the interest.



Go figure — Chief_Engineer (@EngineerChiefCE) December 11, 2025

No one cares.



Meanwhile, over 50% of the cars at the Kalispell shopping centers are Canadian. — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) December 11, 2025

That's okay. I went to Florida twice in a month for you. You're welcome. — Aqua (@AquaMetaX) December 11, 2025

And yet no one here even knew, or cared about it. — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) December 11, 2025

We canceled our family holiday to Quebec earlier this year because of the rampant violence and intimidation against Jews. After discussing with some fellow Jews in Canada, we decided it wasn’t safe for us.



But yeah, I guess your feelings getting hurt is a big deal too. — Ars Sababa 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 (@ArsSababa) December 11, 2025

This isn't the threat you think it is. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) December 11, 2025

Nope. I WISH that were true!! I live in So Florida. The Canadians are back in full force! Clogging up the grocery stores, restaurants, malls, traffic is horrendous. All the snow birds in my neighborhood are back. Do a better job of talking to your people. Keep them home. — Lorrie C (@LorrieBoca) December 11, 2025

So? I live in Florida. It’s packed with visitors. So if your intention is you’re hurting us, you aren’t. — Raven Grace 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@floridaborn0613) December 11, 2025

That’s okay. My friends and I cancelled all our trips to Canada so it’s an even wash. Enjoy the takeover of your country. — AthenaofAmerica (@mexigreekmom74) December 11, 2025

Florida had a record tourist number second quarter this year. Less Canadians here mean only less rude people who drive like crap. — Helen Crabtree 🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@merecitizen1913) December 11, 2025

But you won't be getting the cultural enrichment of having bestselling author Jeffrey Luscombe.

Trudeau went full dictator on the Freedom Convoy, and Canadians have only elected someone even more hostile to freedom. We haven't talked to lots of Americans who have canceled their plans to travel to Canada because we can't find any.

