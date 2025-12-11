Author Hears a Lot of Canadians Are Canceling Their Trips to the US

Colorado Conservatives Receive Cards Mocking Charlie Kirk and Containing Empty Packets of...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on December 11, 2025

This editor lives in the bluest suburb of a blue city, and back when President Trump was making noises about tariffs and making Canada the 51st state and calling Justin Trudeau its governor, he saw a couple of people put up Canadian flags in solidarity with our neighbors to the north. The TDS-afflicted had a new ally in Canada.

We've been hearing about Canadians canceling their winter travel plans to Orlando, but we were especially hurt to learn that bestselling author Jeffrey Luscombe was canceling his trip to Florida and also a summer trip to Zohran Mamdani's New York City.

A lot of other Canadians did, too?

But you won't be getting the cultural enrichment of having bestselling author Jeffrey Luscombe.

Trudeau went full dictator on the Freedom Convoy, and Canadians have only elected someone even more hostile to freedom. We haven't talked to lots of Americans who have canceled their plans to travel to Canada because we can't find any.

***

