Jennifer Sey Incinerates Scott Wiener Over Ilhan Omar's Stephen Miller Slander

To kick off this post, we need to go back to this Sunday, when Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation. Host Margaret Brennan asked Omar what she thought of Stephen Miller's comments on immigration, and not surprisingly, Omar said she was reminded "of the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany." Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted the clip:

Rep. Ilhan Omar: "When I think about Stephen Miller and his white supremacist rhetoric, it reminds me of the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany." pic.twitter.com/GAjIMqFq26 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2025

Stephen Miller is Jewish. This is vile. https://t.co/Hv1VwsdSUW — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 7, 2025

Speaking of vile, you know who didn't think it was vile to compare Miller to the Nazis? California State Sen. Scott Wiener, who's so creepy that this editor keeps a bottle of Purell on his desk for whenever he has to type this name in a post.

Jew here 🙋🏻‍♂️



Stephen Miller is an absolute disgrace to the Jewish people. He intentionally echoes Nazi German rhetoric from the 1930s.



Miller is a shanda. https://t.co/lHLVAwwlhp — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 8, 2025

It took her a couple of days, but XX-XY Athletics founder and CEO Jennifer Sey, who's becoming one of our favorite accounts to follow, laid into Wiener.

Jew here. 🙋🏼‍♀️



You defend pedophiles, Wiener.



Enough with the fetish gear in public.



You’re a disgrace.



To everyone—



The replies to Wiener here are amazing. Read every single one. https://t.co/BhxULbwlQU — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 11, 2025

The replies are savage. — Andrew🇺🇲 (@awaitekw14) December 11, 2025

Let's look at some.

Never be ashamed that you're Jewish, Scott. It's enough that we're ashamed that you're Jewish — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 8, 2025

Jewish here as well. You are a disgrace. Perhaps spend a bit more time looking up "pegging party" and leave the heavy lifting to "Nazi" Jews like Stephen Miller to protect us from suicidally empathetic morons such as yourself. [I'll also repost.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 8, 2025

Sen Scott Weiner says Stephen Miller is a disgrace lol. Is this a parody account? 😂 pic.twitter.com/1ppsBvJHFm — Alexandra (@Alexandra282072) December 8, 2025

Jew here 🙋🏻‍♀️



You are wrong. And everything you stand for goes against Judaism.



If you want to fight me about it, you should probably just read the Torah— and not in your reformed synagogue. — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) December 8, 2025

You don’t speak for Jews. It’s disgusting to use your Jewish heritage to divide this nation and pretend to speak in our name. — @leetrink (@leetrink) December 8, 2025

California Senator Scott Wiener, spare us the performative “Jew here” virtue signal while you hurl the word “Nazi” at a fellow Jew whose only crime is supporting immigration enforcement and border security. Calling Stephen Miller a “shanda” for wanting controlled borders is rich… — Jungleball2 (@JungleBall_2) December 8, 2025

So, you are passing judgment on the bona fide level of fellow Jews.



The irony. It is so ironic. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 8, 2025

Jew here as well...You are an embarrassment. Stephen Miller is doing a great job. You comparing him as you did is a disgrace. — Larry 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@larryp09) December 9, 2025

I'm going to side with Miller thank you. It's Jews like you will get my family killed if we were to follow your policy prescription. — Numbercruncher2012🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Numbercruncher3) December 9, 2025

We all know what you are. And I'm not referencing your heritage. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) December 8, 2025

I can’t beat the comments here. — slackbar (@natelirac) December 9, 2025

You act as if we aren’t aware of your advocacy for lessening the punishments for crimes against children.



There’s a special spot in a dark corner of hell with your name on it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 8, 2025

Yes. Scott. We know. We are all Nazis. That's perfectly fine. I'm proud to be everything you and your ilk have called me and everyone else on the right.



See how that works, fuck face?



Your verbal assaults have lost their power. Entirely. It is now meaningless. — LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) December 8, 2025

Isn't your signature piece of legislation decriminalizing the act of knowingly infecting someone with HIV?



I think Jewish people are probably ashamed you're in their tribe. — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) December 8, 2025

He has quite a few signature pieces of legislation to his name.

Please stop telling people that you're Jewish. It really reflects badly on actual Jews. — Nick Albertini (@njalbertini) December 9, 2025

Wiener backing up Omar on illegal immigration has us rooting for Miller.

***

