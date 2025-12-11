Jennifer Sey Incinerates Scott Wiener Over Ilhan Omar's Stephen Miller Slander

Senator Says If Pete Hegseth Just Wants to Blow S**t Up He Should...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 11, 2025
Twitter

To kick off this post, we need to go back to this Sunday, when Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation. Host Margaret Brennan asked Omar what she thought of Stephen Miller's comments on immigration, and not surprisingly, Omar said she was reminded "of the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany." Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted the clip:

Speaking of vile, you know who didn't think it was vile to compare Miller to the Nazis? California State Sen. Scott Wiener, who's so creepy that this editor keeps a bottle of Purell on his desk for whenever he has to type this name in a post.

It took her a couple of days, but XX-XY Athletics founder and CEO Jennifer Sey, who's becoming one of our favorite accounts to follow, laid into Wiener.

Let's look at some.

He has quite a few signature pieces of legislation to his name.

Wiener backing up Omar on illegal immigration has us rooting for Miller.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


