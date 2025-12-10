Western Lensman Presents the First Great Opposition Ad Against Jasmine Crockett

VIP
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 10, 2025
Twitchy

We watched this video to the end because 1) it's brilliantly done, and 2) we wanted to know which Republican political organization had put it together. It turns out it's a Western Lensman original, and it should be aired nonstop on Texas television.

As we reported the other day, Rep. Jasmine Crockett formally announced her run for the Democratic primary for Texas senator. To the doubters who didn't think she stood a chance in Texas, she said, "Y'all ain't never tried it the JC way."

Here's the JC way:

Take him up on it. This is better than anything your organizations will put together.

Remember, Crockett's official launch video was just clip after clip of President Donald Trump calling her a "low-IQ person." We guess that's one campaign strategy.

Yeah, the "JC way" isn't going to fly statewide. She might not even win the Democratic primary.

***

