Western Lensman Presents the First Great Opposition Ad Against Jasmine Crockett

We watched this video to the end because 1) it's brilliantly done, and 2) we wanted to know which Republican political organization had put it together. It turns out it's a Western Lensman original, and it should be aired nonstop on Texas television.

As we reported the other day, Rep. Jasmine Crockett formally announced her run for the Democratic primary for Texas senator. To the doubters who didn't think she stood a chance in Texas, she said, "Y'all ain't never tried it the JC way."

Here's the JC way:

Jasmine Crockett said Texas hadn’t ever tried “The JC Way."



Is this really the way Texas wants to go?



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/ekaWZSKkQa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025

Take him up on it. This is better than anything your organizations will put together.

This train wreck is going to be a lot of fun to watch — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) December 10, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is the quintessential crock of shit. Utterly psychotic. Utterly demented, and devoid of any knowledge, common sense, or logical intelligence. A thoroughly pathetic and deplorable psycho-political creature that has absolutely no idea what she is saying or doing.… — Christopher Robert Pearson (@Christo21700560) December 10, 2025

Remember, Crockett's official launch video was just clip after clip of President Donald Trump calling her a "low-IQ person." We guess that's one campaign strategy.

No. She is a joke. Paxton will get the seat — Justin (@Aries00000003) December 10, 2025

Yeah, the "JC way" isn't going to fly statewide. She might not even win the Democratic primary.

