Matt Walsh Schools Jennifer Welch After She Calls Elon Musk a 'Parasite'

We apologize in advance for another post about liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch, but the nuking she got from Matt Walsh is worth it. On Tuesday, Welch thought it was "really important" to remind her listeners that Elon Musk doesn't pay taxes and is "a parasite off the American taxpayer." No, Musk doesn't pay income taxes because he doesn't pay himself. In 2021, he paid a record $11 billion in taxes after exercising billions in Tesla stock options.

Yes, Musk is "a f**king immigrant" — a legal one — and we wouldn't call the guy behind Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, and Neuralink a parasite. Just last year, SpaceX rescued two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station for nine months in what was supposed to be a nine-day mission. We'd say he's contributed to the country.

Jennifer Welch: “l just think it’s really important to remind everybody all the time that Elon Musk is a fucking immigrant that doesn’t pay taxes who is a parasite off the American taxpayer” pic.twitter.com/BNhirAph69 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 9, 2025

As annoying as it is to listen to Welch speak, she is rapidly becoming the citizen voice of the Democratic Party, reminding us how awful AWFLs are.

Matt Walsh summed up the clip:

The leftist mind in a nutshell. A white immigrant billionaire who makes rocket ships and electric cars is a “parasite” but an unemployed black Somali immigrant who scams the welfare system is an integral contributor to American culture who we must welcome and praise at all times. https://t.co/XRtnOLOKyR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 10, 2025

Needless to say, she has it exactly backwards — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 10, 2025

He’s paid more in taxes than she will make in her entire miserable life. — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) December 10, 2025

I can't believe they think he doesn't pay taxes. They really are dumb. — Ginger (@HandyGingerGal) December 10, 2025

Try explaining what building a massive and well compensated tax base like Tesla or SpaceX does for a state or city, and watch her eyes glaze over.



Everybody Elon employs pays taxes. — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) December 10, 2025

He paid $11 BILLION in taxes in 2021. Not sure he ever needs to pay $1 dollar again. — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) December 10, 2025

Liberals want to confiscate all of his wealth and use it to run the government for probably less than a week.

I’m confused. Are immigrants the fabric of our society or parasites that don’t pay taxes. — Football mom (@julieholi) December 10, 2025

It's insane how much of what they say is the Exact opposite of the truth... "Elon Musk pays no taxes" , yet he is the largest taxpayer in human history. Modern leftism is seriously a mental disorder. — Human Nature Insights (@HumanNatureX) December 10, 2025

He pays a lot of taxes.



He employs a lot of people.



He is one of the few shining lights of technological innovation in the country.



He is possibly the only shining light of manufacturing in an economy that has grossly become dependent on financial and service markets. — Anthony Francis (@Anthony_Francis) December 9, 2025

What does she have against "f**king immigrants"? We bet she loved it when tens of millions of illegals poured in during the Biden administration.

