Matt Walsh Schools Jennifer Welch After She Calls Elon Musk a 'Parasite'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 10, 2025
Twitchy

We apologize in advance for another post about liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch, but the nuking she got from Matt Walsh is worth it. On Tuesday, Welch thought it was "really important" to remind her listeners that Elon Musk doesn't pay taxes and is "a parasite off the American taxpayer." No, Musk doesn't pay income taxes because he doesn't pay himself. In 2021, he paid a record $11 billion in taxes after exercising billions in Tesla stock options. 

Yes, Musk is "a f**king immigrant" — a legal one — and we wouldn't call the guy behind Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, and Neuralink a parasite. Just last year, SpaceX rescued two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station for nine months in what was supposed to be a nine-day mission. We'd say he's contributed to the country.

As annoying as it is to listen to Welch speak, she is rapidly becoming the citizen voice of the Democratic Party, reminding us how awful AWFLs are.

Matt Walsh summed up the clip:

Man Jailed in Switzerland for 10 Days for Posting That Men's and Women's Skeletons Are Different
Brett T.
Liberals want to confiscate all of his wealth and use it to run the government for probably less than a week.

What does she have against "f**king immigrants"? We bet she loved it when tens of millions of illegals poured in during the Biden administration.

