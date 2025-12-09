The Hill: Let's Celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday by Abolishing It
A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Argues It’s in Americans’ Best Interest to Defer to...
Parish Erects Nativity Scene With Jesus Replaced by ‘ICE Was Here’ Sign; Christ...
Krystal Ball Admits That Jasmine Crockett’s Star Power Is Undeniable
VIP
Church Bells vs. Loudspeaker Sharia: Local Man Pretends He Can’t Hear the Difference
Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under B...
The Guy Who Lied About Border Patrol Whips Now Says Mass Deportation Equals...
Trump Takes No Prisoners in Fiery Interview: Reporter Gets Called Out
'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle...
'UNREAL': WATCH Randi Weingarten Drop WHOPPER of a Lie About How SHE Tried...
FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on...
'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With...
VIP
As Democrats Pretend to Care About Affordability Trump Is Actually Getting It DONE

University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Oh, man. So if you listen to the entire clip, you learn that in Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's opinion, there are no illegal aliens, just American citizens and "people who have simply lived here and been contributing to the community for many years."

Advertisement

The police chief was on TV to talk about federal agents on the campus of Augsburg University. He doesn't mention in the interview that they were targeting an illegal alien sex offender with a drunk driving arrest.

The alternative headline for this piece would be, "Supremacy Clause Says Federal Government Trumps Campus Security." According to the Department of Homeland Security, a university administrator and campus security attempted to interfere with the arrest.

The post continues:

… obstruct the arrest.

Our officers told the school Administrator and campus security that ICE had a warrant for the illegal alien's arrest. The school Administrator told ICE officers they were violating university policies. Our officers informed them that federal law supersedes any University policy and that if campus security would not stop blocking the law enforcement vehicle from exiting, they would be obstructing justice.

The school administrator continued her efforts to block the vehicle from leaving and ordered campus security to stand in front of the vehicle. Our officers followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area and successfully arrested this criminal illegal alien.

Recommended

A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands in Arizona
justmindy
Advertisement

She ordered campus security to stand in front of the vehicle to block it from leaving and taking a registered sex offender and an illegal alien into custody? 

Advertisement

The ICE officers continue to show incredible restraint. The administrator should have been in cuffs. "University policy."

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands in Arizona
justmindy
'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
The Hill: Let's Celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday by Abolishing It
Brett T.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Argues It’s in Americans’ Best Interest to Defer to 'Experts'
Brett T.
'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post
Sam J.
Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under Biden’ Narrative
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands in Arizona justmindy
Advertisement