University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender

Oh, man. So if you listen to the entire clip, you learn that in Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's opinion, there are no illegal aliens, just American citizens and "people who have simply lived here and been contributing to the community for many years."

The police chief was on TV to talk about federal agents on the campus of Augsburg University. He doesn't mention in the interview that they were targeting an illegal alien sex offender with a drunk driving arrest.

Speaking with FOX 9 on Sunday, Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed federal agents were involved in the incident at Augsburg.



University officials say agents were targeting an undergraduate student when there was a confrontation between agents and other members of the campus community. pic.twitter.com/g5aj0o7cE8 — FOX 9 (@FOX9) December 8, 2025

The alternative headline for this piece would be, "Supremacy Clause Says Federal Government Trumps Campus Security." According to the Department of Homeland Security, a university administrator and campus security attempted to interfere with the arrest.

On December 6, ICE officers arrested Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, a criminal illegal alien while he was getting into his vehicle. He is a registered sex offender and has a previous arrest for driving while intoxicated.⁰⁰A university Administrator and campus security attempted to… https://t.co/Tyqz6PkOEz pic.twitter.com/7ftuCI6quO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 8, 2025

The post continues:

… obstruct the arrest. Our officers told the school Administrator and campus security that ICE had a warrant for the illegal alien's arrest. The school Administrator told ICE officers they were violating university policies. Our officers informed them that federal law supersedes any University policy and that if campus security would not stop blocking the law enforcement vehicle from exiting, they would be obstructing justice. The school administrator continued her efforts to block the vehicle from leaving and ordered campus security to stand in front of the vehicle. Our officers followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area and successfully arrested this criminal illegal alien.

She ordered campus security to stand in front of the vehicle to block it from leaving and taking a registered sex offender and an illegal alien into custody?

Stop using the "minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area", and start arresting and prosecuting anyone who actively obstructs your operations.



It's time get tough. Zero tolerance.



Unless you start making an example of these lunatics, their efforts will escalate. — betamaxtax (@betamaxtax) December 9, 2025

You should change your policy and actively prosecute people who obstruct, rather than just continuing with apprehensions; ultimately safer for your officers and the public that way. — Ryan Lackey (@octal) December 9, 2025

Both the university administrator and the security officer should have been in cuffs in thhe back seat of an ICE vehicle. Why keep handling this with kid gloves? Arrest them, charge them and have them face the consequences. — Clydro (@ClydroJ) December 9, 2025

You guys are showing restraint far beyond what is legally or morally called for when it comes to criminal obstruction by people like those school apparachtiks — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) December 9, 2025

Why did you not arrest the administrator for obstruction of justice? — Echo Tree (@Imbackontwit) December 9, 2025

Can you start trying to use more than the minimum amount of force? — Sithrak (@averygoodhandle) December 9, 2025

So, university policy is to commit crimes by interfering with law enforcement.



Bizarre. — Hard Voice of Truth (@voice_hard) December 9, 2025

The ICE officers continue to show incredible restraint. The administrator should have been in cuffs. "University policy."

***

