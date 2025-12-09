Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a...
Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches
I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers”...
Sen. John Fetterman Defends Erika Kirk Against Jennifer Welch's Claim She's a 'Grifter'
A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands...
University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Argues It’s in Americans’ Best Interest to Defer to...
Parish Erects Nativity Scene With Jesus Replaced by ‘ICE Was Here’ Sign; Christ...
Krystal Ball Admits That Jasmine Crockett’s Star Power Is Undeniable
VIP
Church Bells vs. Loudspeaker Sharia: Local Man Pretends He Can’t Hear the Difference
Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under B...
The Guy Who Lied About Border Patrol Whips Now Says Mass Deportation Equals...
Trump Takes No Prisoners in Fiery Interview: Reporter Gets Called Out
'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle...

The Hill: Let's Celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday by Abolishing It

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 09, 2025
Twitchy

At first, we thought this was going to be some nonsense by Tom Nichols, but he writes for The Atlantic, not The Hill. So, who did The Hill dig up to write this opinion piece? Harrison Kass, an attorney and national security writer for The National Interest. Kass is apparently worried about the budget and thinks the Marine Corps is the thing to cut.

Advertisement

Kass writes:

But as America reflects on its most mythologized service, we should ask a difficult question: do we still need the Marine Corps? As Congress prepares another record-setting defense budget, the U.S. needs to consider whether the Marines’ sustained independence makes strategic or fiscal sense. The simple truth is that the Marines became redundant long ago.

The Marine Corps received $53 billion for FY25, about six percent of the U.S. defense budget — which is in turn by far the largest in the world. That is a steep price tag for a service branch with about 170,000 active-duty personnel (“The Few”) operating in redundancy with the other branches. Yet funding is sustained— not because of mission requirements, but because of political popularity and the Marine Corps’ enduring public standing.

Few American institutions command such bipartisan reverence as the Marine Corps. The Marine myth, cultivated so convincingly through advertising (“The Proud”), Hollywood (“Sands of Iwo Jima,” “Full Metal Jacket,” “Flags of our Fathers,” “A Few Good Men“), and an epic campaign across the Pacific, has embedded the Marines as a fixture of American ethos—making for a prestige that is disproportionate to current function, and making questions about the Marine Corps’ existence almost unpatriotic.

Recommended

University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender
Brett T.
Advertisement

"Full Metal Jacket" and "A Few Good Men" are quite the examples to choose for selling the "Marine myth."

Advertisement

There's nowhere else we could cut spending first.

This isn't how we would have chosen to commemorate the Marine Corps' 250th birthday, but we guess rage bait gets clicks.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender
Brett T.
'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands in Arizona
justmindy
I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers” Kamala Harris, Probably
justmindy
Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches
Brett T.
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a Truck
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender Brett T.
Advertisement