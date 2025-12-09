Sen. John Fetterman Defends Erika Kirk Against Jennifer Welch's Claim She's a 'Grifter'

Our own managing editor, Sam J., published a VIP post on Sunday, calling liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch a "dried-up, stinky, angry, ugly, nasty, worm of a woman" and a "wrinkly-up hose beast" who's jealous of Erika Kirk. As we reported, Welch on her podcast called Krik a grifter, adding, "Just look at the costume changes. It’s wild. This woman should be kicked to the curb. She is an absolute grifter just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was."

That rant made Fox News, where it caught the eye of Sen. John Fetterman, who came to Kirk's defense.

It’s gross and dehumanizing to attack a widow with young children after just witnessing his public assassination.



It shouldn’t be controversial to put our political views aside and extend the grace for a deeply traumatized family to grieve. pic.twitter.com/n7cqaOqbJz — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) December 9, 2025

As we also reported, Kirk was shamed by an alleged constitutional conservative for being photographed smiling. Costume changes? How long is Kirk supposed to wear a black Victorian mourning dress and not leave her house? A lot of people have attacked Kirk for not mourning the correct way, or long enough. Good on Fetterman for again being the voice of reason.

Thank you . Public decency is out the window. — Zanne (@ZoomZanne) December 9, 2025

Which way are the Democrats going to steer into the midterms? Like Fetterman, or like Welch. With Jasmine Crockett running for Senate, we're guessing the latter.

It’s telling. People showing their true colors. You’re keeping it classy Senator. — Mark (@Tatum58) December 9, 2025

Thank you, Senator Fetterman, for being a voice of reason on your side of the aisle. We disagree on almost everything else, but this is just pure humanity, and I agree with you 100% on this. Thank you again. — Paul Panici (@PaulPanici) December 9, 2025

May not agree on everything but this is one guy you could have a beer with. He's hired. — Chris (@drowningbycode) December 9, 2025

Thank you sir for being a normal human being. I shouldn't have to say that, but you are the exception in your party. We don't have to agree on policy to be civil with each other. — Skip Mayfield (@SkipMayfield) December 9, 2025

Erika Kirk is grieving in her own way while demonstrating the strength from her faith. Leave her alone. — YellowBird (@2312yellowbird) December 9, 2025

Holy sh*t. John Fetterman spoke up before many conservative podcasters. Unreal. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) December 9, 2025

Once again, Senator, you lead with decency. Please keep it up. You will wear out the vile voices on each side. — The Rooster (@TheRooster53) December 9, 2025

It's so odd that I'm saying this.



John Fetterman for the win, once again. — Gypsy Soul (@MAGA_Maverick98) December 9, 2025

They’re gonna primary you aren’t they, sir? — Margy (@thebrakesareoff) December 9, 2025

Yep, even despite the fact that he votes with the Democrats 99 percent of the time.

As a bonus, here's Kirk answering critics who think she's grieving the wrong way:

Erika Kirk opens up about nonstop criticism and says Charlie’s advice helped her shut out critics who accused her of “grieving the wrong way.”



“Charlie saying, baby, just stop. Stop. You don't have to answer to every single person that's accusing you of things or saying that… pic.twitter.com/hb3TTukVNV — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 9, 2025

