Sen. John Fetterman Defends Erika Kirk Against Jennifer Welch's Claim She's a 'Grifter'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Our own managing editor, Sam J., published a VIP post on Sunday, calling liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch a "dried-up, stinky, angry, ugly, nasty, worm of a woman" and a "wrinkly-up hose beast" who's jealous of Erika Kirk. As we reported, Welch on her podcast called Krik a grifter, adding, "Just look at the costume changes. It’s wild. This woman should be kicked to the curb. She is an absolute grifter just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was."

That rant made Fox News, where it caught the eye of Sen. John Fetterman, who came to Kirk's defense.

As we also reported, Kirk was shamed by an alleged constitutional conservative for being photographed smiling. Costume changes? How long is Kirk supposed to wear a black Victorian mourning dress and not leave her house? A lot of people have attacked Kirk for not mourning the correct way, or long enough. Good on Fetterman for again being the voice of reason.

Which way are the Democrats going to steer into the midterms? Like Fetterman, or like Welch. With Jasmine Crockett running for Senate, we're guessing the latter.

Yep, even despite the fact that he votes with the Democrats 99 percent of the time. 

As a bonus, here's Kirk answering critics who think she's grieving the wrong way:

***

