Parish Erects Nativity Scene With Jesus Replaced by ‘ICE Was Here’ Sign; Christ Child in Zip-Ties

Back in 2018, we reported on a church in Indianapolis that had enclosed its Nativity scene in a cage to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The church's dean and rector told CNN, “That family is every family that is seeking safety for their children."

Advertisement

The Christmas season is upon us again, and woke churches across the country are struggling to make statements with their own Nativity scenes. Last year, it was all the rage to swaddle the Christ child in a keffiyeh. This year, at a church outside of Boston, the holy family is missing, and in the place of baby Jesus is a sign reading "ICE WAS HERE." It's OK, though — a smaller sign beneath says that "the Holy Family is safe in The Sanctuary of our Church." Christopher Hale, a former Democratic nominee for Congress, claims that ICE's acting director had told the church to tear down the Nativity scene.

NEW: ICE’s acting director has told a suburban Boston parish to tear down its Advent Nativity scene — stripped of baby Jesus and branded with the message “ICE WAS HERE.”



The parish priest is refusing, citing Pope Leo XIV’s call to stand with migrants. https://t.co/OvxiJjoezo — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 8, 2025

The New York Post reports that "the Archdiocese of Boston blasted the display as 'divisive political messaging' and called for it to be removed, saying it violated Catholic doctrine." ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons has reportedly asked the parish to take down the display, calling it "absolutely abhorrent."

Boston Archdiocese calls for removal of ‘ICE was here’ sign from nativity scene https://t.co/0CJM2e9AHX pic.twitter.com/DjhNJfMyGA — New York Post (@nypost) December 7, 2025

But wait, there's more!

Rev. Dr. Michael Woolf of Evanston, Illinois, says his church's baby Jesus is in zip-ties because "that's an actual incident that happened in our city." ICE zip-tied the Christ child in Evanston, or was it another newborn? Just checking.

ICE detain baby Jesus in zip ties—while Virgin Mary protests wearing gas mask.



"Our baby Jesus has zip ties on his hands—because that was a real actual incident that happened in our city!" said pastor.



"Jesus was born into a context... He immediately became a refugee and had to… pic.twitter.com/3rUXMDWDdw — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) December 8, 2025

The post continues:

… go into exile." Rev. Dr. Michael Woolf's activism is not limited to thought-provoking Nativity scenes. He was also one of the clergy arrested while protesting in front of the Broadview ICE processing facility—he was charged and has a court date. Lake Street Church is located in Evanston, Illinois. #DemsUnited

Nice pride banner in the background, by the way.

How many times do we have to say Mary and Joseph weren’t illegals, refugees, or homeless. They were citizens of Judea who had to travel to pay their taxes. — Lesley Young (@Lesley121755) December 8, 2025

Every year. This editor is no biblical scholar, but as far as he knows, Mary, Joseph, and Jesus weren't refugees or, as Al Gore said, homeless.

Advertisement

But wait, there's more! Another Chicago-area church has gotten in on the act, putting up a sign in its Nativity scene reading, "Due to ICE activity in our community, the Holy Family is in hiding."

UPDATE: Another Chicago-area church has put up an immigration-themed Nativity.



A church member at Urban Village Church sent this along, where Mary, Joseph & Jesus are gone and replaced with a sign that reads: “Due to ICE activity in our community, the Holy Family is in hiding.” https://t.co/LA9m2zvGip pic.twitter.com/6EASjpHvsk — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) December 8, 2025

Why would Mary and Joseph be hiding from ICE?

The Gospel records Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem to register for the legally required government census. Turning that sacred story into an “ICE was here” stunt politicizes faith itself. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 7, 2025

It's just ridiculous. At least you know which churches not to attend.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!