Parish Erects Nativity Scene With Jesus Replaced by ‘ICE Was Here’ Sign; Christ Child in Zip-Ties

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 09, 2025
Facebook

Back in 2018, we reported on a church in Indianapolis that had enclosed its Nativity scene in a cage to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The church's dean and rector told CNN, “That family is every family that is seeking safety for their children."

The Christmas season is upon us again, and woke churches across the country are struggling to make statements with their own Nativity scenes. Last year, it was all the rage to swaddle the Christ child in a keffiyeh. This year, at a church outside of Boston, the holy family is missing, and in the place of baby Jesus is a sign reading "ICE WAS HERE." It's OK, though — a smaller sign beneath says that "the Holy Family is safe in The Sanctuary of our Church." Christopher Hale, a former Democratic nominee for Congress, claims that ICE's acting director had told the church to tear down the Nativity scene.

The New York Post reports that "the Archdiocese of Boston blasted the display as 'divisive political messaging' and called for it to be removed, saying it violated Catholic doctrine." ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons has reportedly asked the parish to take down the display, calling it "absolutely abhorrent."

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
But wait, there's more!

Rev. Dr. Michael Woolf of Evanston, Illinois, says his church's baby Jesus is in zip-ties because "that's an actual incident that happened in our city." ICE zip-tied the Christ child in Evanston, or was it another newborn? Just checking.

The post continues:

… go into exile."

Rev. Dr. Michael Woolf's activism is not limited to thought-provoking Nativity scenes.

He was also one of the clergy arrested while protesting in front of the Broadview ICE processing facility—he was charged and has a court date.

Lake Street Church is located in Evanston, Illinois. #DemsUnited

Nice pride banner in the background, by the way.

Every year. This editor is no biblical scholar, but as far as he knows, Mary, Joseph, and Jesus weren't refugees or, as Al Gore said, homeless.

But wait, there's more! Another Chicago-area church has gotten in on the act, putting up a sign in its Nativity scene reading, "Due to ICE activity in our community, the Holy Family is in hiding."

Why would Mary and Joseph be hiding from ICE?

It's just ridiculous. At least you know which churches not to attend.

