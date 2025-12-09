Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Argues It’s in Americans’ Best Interest to Defer to 'Experts'

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Trump v. Slaughter. The case will decide whether President Donald Trump had the power to lawfully remove Rebecca Kelly Slaughter from her position at the Federal Trade Commission. Trump has fired a lot of people in the government, and opponents say he has no power to do so.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has argued that it's best to let the experts do their thing without fear of being fired. No one should have that much power.

Justice Jackson says that it is the “best interest of the American people to have certain kinds of issues handled by experts” and it is undermined when one person has too much power. Agarwal agrees, saying too much power with one person is problematic. pic.twitter.com/recl3K6SiV — CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2025

Yes, a new president has every right to come in and "clean house." Next case.

At the Slaughter argument, Justice Jackson suggested independent agencies are typically run by experts. But if you look at the bios of recent commissioners, almost all are lawyers or former Hill staffers. I doubt the value of expertise that can magically be satisfied by a JD. — John Doe (@fedjudges) December 9, 2025

That was actually one of the "Laugh Out Loud" moments for me.



So far removed from reality as to be funny in and of itself. https://t.co/e1maRct757 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) December 9, 2025

That's not to say lawyers aren't a good fit to run these agencies. I think in many cases true technical experts will face difficulties becoming regulators absent significant legal and policymaking background. The LSAT, however, is not filtering for the experts of the world. — John Doe (@fedjudges) December 9, 2025

Our Constitution doesn't have a beauracrat clause. They're hired, not elected, and if Justice Jackson thinks their degree means that no one can fire them (let's be honest, she only means Trump can't fire them), she's granting unelected government employees too much power. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) December 8, 2025

The Constitution does not sanction government by so-called experts. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) December 9, 2025

"Experts" like Fauci or those in the American Medical Association who told us men can get pregnant?



No thanks.



I don't trust any of the liberal "experts" because they are partisan frauds and liars. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) December 8, 2025

So we shouldn't have leaders and just defer to the "experts"? — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) December 9, 2025

She argued that you can't fire "experts" and replace them with "loyalists" but I am sure when the next Democrat fires the "loyalists" to hire "experts" she will be all for it. — Blue State Blues (@BlueStateBlues3) December 9, 2025

So insane.



It is imperative that everyone in the Executive Branch is held accountable to the POTUS, literally the ONLY ELECTED PERSON IN THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH and who is the Representation of the People.



His acts are the People's acts, it's the People's government. — Leonidas🇺🇲🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@LeonidasOneTime) December 9, 2025

I didn’t vote for an alleged expert though. — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) December 9, 2025

The “experts” tend to be the ones who caused all the problems we currently face. Think: Obamacare. — Mark Moynihan (@MarkMoynihan19) December 9, 2025

What an unbelievable ignorant statement! Completely ignores that POTUS has the authority to fire anyone in the Executive Branch. The courts don’t determine who is eligible to serve or what’s in the best interest within the Executive Branch. The voters already made the choice. — Eagles (@Ed53861632) December 9, 2025

So unelected 'experts' are there and a president cannot get rid of them? That sounds quite horrible given our past experience with so called 'experts' — UtSnowBird (@UtSnowBird) December 9, 2025

Americans' faith in "experts" has taken a big hit since the COVID lockdowns. We're not sure which bureaucrat's expertise is so great that it insulates them from being fired, or how you'd determine that.

