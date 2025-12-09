The Hill: Let's Celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday by Abolishing It
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Argues It’s in Americans’ Best Interest to Defer to 'Experts'

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Trump v. Slaughter. The case will decide whether President Donald Trump had the power to lawfully remove Rebecca Kelly Slaughter from her position at the Federal Trade Commission. Trump has fired a lot of people in the government, and opponents say he has no power to do so.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has argued that it's best to let the experts do their thing without fear of being fired. No one should have that much power.

Yes, a new president has every right to come in and "clean house." Next case.

Americans' faith in "experts" has taken a big hit since the COVID lockdowns. We're not sure which bureaucrat's expertise is so great that it insulates them from being fired, or how you'd determine that.

