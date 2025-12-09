Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches

Our apologies for foisting another post about either Jennifer Welch or Joy Reid on you, but they're both outrageous and suddenly seemingly everywhere. Reid got the boot from MSNBC, and we think we see more of her now on podcasts than we did when she had MSNBC's meager viewership. Reid speaks for a lot of liberals here in saying that America was founded by murderers who leeched their knowledge off of the Native Americans they didn't kill.

Advertisement

This might be news to Reid, but during the Biden administration, about 20 million people from around the world came to this horrible country illegally and are fighting being deported back to the nations whose flags they still wave. The settlers must have done something right to make America a magnet for the world.

Joy Reid: "This nation was founded by kiIIers and leeches" pic.twitter.com/tMLImU0Nop — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 7, 2025

Reid was born in America so serious question for the propositional nation bros



She obviously hates this country, would you deport her and if so what country do you deport her to?



If you don’t have an answer you’re a clown https://t.co/kfIWzQIs1V — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 9, 2025

I’ll pay for her one-way ticket to the Sudan. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) December 7, 2025

Yes; South Sudan. — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) December 9, 2025

Liberia. — DEFCØN MΔGΔᘔINE (@Defcon_Mag) December 9, 2025

Liberia was made specifically for her. I’m sure she would even love it there. pic.twitter.com/o3Gs3m8Xb4 — Hugh Retard (@HughRetard) December 9, 2025

Somalia. — Jim Pacific (@pacificjimmy) December 9, 2025

Eswatini — Dan Lyman (@realdanlyman) December 9, 2025

Not really “deportation” in this case, more of exile.



But I’m in favor of taking any and all leftists who are openly hostile to this country and were born here and exiling them to random foreign countries. — John Q. Public 🇺🇸 (@JQPublic001) December 9, 2025

Her parents are from Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guyana so either one of those countries. She is ungrateful. She used Affirmative Action to jump ahead of American minorities and she is still ungrateful to this great nation. — Staci (@Staciopath) December 9, 2025

Exile used to be a fairly normal punishment for such people and it doesn't really matter where she goes once she's stripped of citizenship and banished from the country — Christmas Moomin James (@Joominmames) December 9, 2025

This awful country made her a millionaire for spouting racism and conspiracy theories. She should take that filthy lucre to another country.

Must be exhausting hating the only country that let you become a multimillion-dollar talking head while calling its founders leeches. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) December 7, 2025

Advertisement

Why does she stay here? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 7, 2025

On this topic, she doesn't have enough credibility to even buckle the shoes of the least of the Founding Fathers. — Mark R. Weaver (@MarkRWeaver) December 7, 2025

If this nation is so evil, why does she keep cashing checks from it? — Salt T (@Salt_T1) December 7, 2025

She'd be happy if she followed Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres and actually left the country and moved somewhere else. But for someone named Joy, she doesn't seem to want to be happy.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about America and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.