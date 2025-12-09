Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches

Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 09, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Our apologies for foisting another post about either Jennifer Welch or Joy Reid on you, but they're both outrageous and suddenly seemingly everywhere. Reid got the boot from MSNBC, and we think we see more of her now on podcasts than we did when she had MSNBC's meager viewership. Reid speaks for a lot of liberals here in saying that America was founded by murderers who leeched their knowledge off of the Native Americans they didn't kill.

This might be news to Reid, but during the Biden administration, about 20 million people from around the world came to this horrible country illegally and are fighting being deported back to the nations whose flags they still wave. The settlers must have done something right to make America a magnet for the world.

This awful country made her a millionaire for spouting racism and conspiracy theories. She should take that filthy lucre to another country.

She'd be happy if she followed Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres and actually left the country and moved somewhere else. But for someone named Joy, she doesn't seem to want to be happy. 

***

JOY REID

