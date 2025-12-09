Ellen Barkin Says Trump Lives in Their Heads for the Same Reason Hitler Lived in Her Grandparents’

Ellen Barkin has been popping up in this editor's "For You" feed a lot recently. She made fun of Erika Kirk's "mourning jeggings." She has TDS as bad as Rob Reiner and Rosie O'Donnell. Her latest retort to those who say President Donald Trump lives in liberals' heads 24/7 is that it's for the same reason Adolf Hitler lived in her grandparents' heads 24/7.

To all my maga friends on twitter, Your favorite witless retort seems to be “trump lives in your head 24/7’. Newsflash- This is not the insult you think it is. Of course he lives in my head 24/7 for the same reason Hitler lived in my grandparents heads 24/7. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) Dec 9, 2025

Newsflash: You don't have any friends on Twitter.

Your deluded misunderstanding of Trump lives in your head 24/7. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 8, 2025

Is it Democrats comparing Trump to Hitler season again, already?



Meet today’s insult, it’s the same as the old insult 🥱 pic.twitter.com/YBJBKLWWhd — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) December 8, 2025

Ellen in bed, thinking of Trump, after thinking of Trump all day.



Kind of romantic. pic.twitter.com/gch7EEzDF3 — VSuav (@VSuavEsq) December 8, 2025

Comparing Trump to Hitler must be exhausting—maybe take a break from the drama and join the rest of us in 2025? Your grandparents’ era called; they want their hyperbole back. — E G M (@EGMallory1) December 8, 2025

The Left considers Trump Hitler for demolishing the East Wing to build a ballroom. It's meaningless.

Except that we have freedom to do what we want or say whatever we want and we don’t live in camps or get killed — thomas murby (@murbster33) December 9, 2025

Got it. Trump stops wars, Hitler started wars. — Bob Franklin (@bob2230) December 8, 2025

I loved you on Animal Kingdom, so I say this with love. Hitler and Trump have little in common. You just hate the guy — MakewiEatsSpam (@MakewiEatsSpam) December 9, 2025

1. You don't have any MAGA friends

2. Trump is not Hitler

3. You told us you wake up in the morning thinking about Trump & that's not healthy for anyone to wake up and think about a politician.



Take a break for your own sanity. — pmcall ⏳Pardon Assange & Snowden - FreeAafia (@pmcall) December 9, 2025

Your commitment to drama is impressive. It must be exhausting 24/7 — Smarter Than The Media (@smarterthanmsm) December 9, 2025

What exactly is this "same reason"? — mikenf 🇺🇸 (@mikenf) December 9, 2025

Yes, tell us.

