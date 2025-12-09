Ellen Barkin Says Trump Lives in Their Heads for the Same Reason Hitler Lived in Her Grandparents’

Scott Jennings Smirks as CNN Panel Lies That Dem Pols Accused Obama of...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on December 09, 2025
Ellen Barkin has been popping up in this editor's "For You" feed a lot recently. She made fun of Erika Kirk's "mourning jeggings." She has TDS as bad as Rob Reiner and Rosie O'Donnell. Her latest retort to those who say President Donald Trump lives in liberals' heads 24/7 is that it's for the same reason Adolf Hitler lived in her grandparents' heads 24/7.

Newsflash: You don't have any friends on Twitter.

The Left considers Trump Hitler for demolishing the East Wing to build a ballroom. It's meaningless.

Yes, tell us.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HOLOCAUST

