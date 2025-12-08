NYT: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Government Allowed Corruption to Fester
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 08, 2025
Twitter

We're just hearing about this today, but this happened a couple of weeks ago in Texas. A trucker was pulled over, and authorities discovered he had 23 illegals stuffed into his sleeper cab. Not in the trailer … in the sleeper cab. We had to do a Google search for it to make sure it was real.

He claims he has a CDL, but he just didn't have a picture of it handy.

Amber Kite reports for FOX 26 Houston:

A DPS Trooper initially pulled over a white Freightliner truck tractor for driving on an improved shoulder along the busy interstate. During the stop, the trooper learned the driver did not have a commercial driver's license (CDL).

Troopers and a Border Patrol K-9 unit found the 23 people hidden in the vehicle's sleeper area. 

The driver, identified as John David Amaya, 24, of Laredo, was immediately arrested. He was charged with 23 counts of smuggling of persons, a state jail felony.

The 23 individuals, who were identified as being from Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico, were referred to U.S. Border Patrol.

"Oh, I didn't realize they were back there, officer."

We're curious what he was actually hauling in the trailer, and what trucking company was paying him to deliver it.

If you're going to drive a semi with 23 illegals stuffed into the sleeper cab, at least have your CDL on you.

How much was the driver getting paid to smuggle these men? Or was he just doing them a favor? Someone coordinated this, and we bet it wasn't the 24-year-old.

***

