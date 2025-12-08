Truck Driver Found With 23 Illegals Hidden in His Sleeper Cab

We're just hearing about this today, but this happened a couple of weeks ago in Texas. A trucker was pulled over, and authorities discovered he had 23 illegals stuffed into his sleeper cab. Not in the trailer … in the sleeper cab. We had to do a Google search for it to make sure it was real.

A Texas DPS traffic stop of an 18-wheeler turned chaotic when troopers discovered that 24-year-old driver John David Amaya lacked a commercial license and was hiding 23 illegal immigrants in the truck’s sleeper cab.



He claims he has a CDL, but he just didn't have a picture of it handy.

Amber Kite reports for FOX 26 Houston:

A DPS Trooper initially pulled over a white Freightliner truck tractor for driving on an improved shoulder along the busy interstate. During the stop, the trooper learned the driver did not have a commercial driver's license (CDL). Troopers and a Border Patrol K-9 unit found the 23 people hidden in the vehicle's sleeper area. The driver, identified as John David Amaya, 24, of Laredo, was immediately arrested. He was charged with 23 counts of smuggling of persons, a state jail felony. The 23 individuals, who were identified as being from Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico, were referred to U.S. Border Patrol.

"Oh, I didn't realize they were back there, officer."

We're curious what he was actually hauling in the trailer, and what trucking company was paying him to deliver it.

Attempting to sneak in means you have a reason to not be detected.

If you're going to drive a semi with 23 illegals stuffed into the sleeper cab, at least have your CDL on you.

How much was the driver getting paid to smuggle these men? Or was he just doing them a favor? Someone coordinated this, and we bet it wasn't the 24-year-old.

